FIFA bans Russia from World Cup qualifiers

FIFA has made the decision to ban Russia from participating in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The European nation has come under heavy scrutiny and attracted heavy fines and sanctions from various world bodies for their ongoing military invasion of Ukraine.

Football's governing body was placed under enormous pressure to sanction Russia for their recent actions.

Some European countries in the upcoming playoffs like Poland, Switzerland and the Czech Republic stated that they will not play against Russia.

The playoffs for the qualifiers are scheduled to take place between 24 March and 29 March.

Russia have been paired with Poland in the semifinals of the playoffs. However, the global body's decision to ban the Russians means they are effectively out of the race to play the World Cup in Qatar.

