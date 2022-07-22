Resident Evil Village Mercenaries DLC allows fans to play as Lady Dimitrescu and Heisenberg: Release date, editions, and more

Capcom recently announced a brand new edition for their 2021 survival horror game. Dubbed Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition, it expands upon the acclaimed first-person entry in many meaningful ways.

In addition to the base game, it includes new story content, a third-person mode and the iconic Mercernaries game mode; all great additions that fans have been asking for.

It is expected to launch on October 28, 2022. To keep fan hype going, the Japanese publisher has revealed new details about the Mercenaries mode's Additional Orders update.

Fans should be delighted to know that in addition to longtime mainstays like Chris Redfield, villains from the game will also be playable. Yes, this includes the widely beloved, Lady Dimitrescu.

What is Resident Evil Village Mercernaries mode about?

Resident Evil @RE_Games

Here's a preview of what to expect from the three new playable characters in The Mercenaries Additional Orders, included in both Gold Edition and the Winters' Expansion DLC.

⚙️

bit.ly/REVillageGEWeb Resident Evil Gold Edition pre-orders are now live!Here's a preview of what to expect from the three new playable characters in The Mercenaries Additional Orders, included in both Gold Edition and the Winters' Expansion DLC.⚙️ Resident Evil Gold Edition pre-orders are now live!Here's a preview of what to expect from the three new playable characters in The Mercenaries Additional Orders, included in both Gold Edition and the Winters' Expansion DLC.🐺⚙️👒🌿 bit.ly/REVillageGEWeb https://t.co/yPTCLTsLM5

The Mercenaries mode is a challenge take where players fight against oncoming waves of enemies. Set across eight stages, players must keep an eye on the ticking clock as they strategically take out mutated and deforned creatures down. The Additional Orders update adds new characters: Chris Redfield, Alcina Dimitrescu, and Karl Heisenberg, allowing fans to control them in combat.

Each of them possesses different playstyles. Chris is pretty aggressive and in-your-face while commandeering several weapons. He has an Onslaught Gauge which, when full, increases his efficiency, like faster movement. His signature, boulder-punching fists are accounted for too.

Heisenberg brings his massive sledgehammer to the playing-field and can direct electricity as well as utilize traps like spiked balls to crush foes. His Soldat Jet mechanical unit is instrumental in clearing out a path in front of the player.

Lastly, Lady Dimitrescu utilizes her powerful talons to shred enemies. Her Thrill gauge rises on every kill and when full, increases her damage output and movement speed. It also lets her summon her daughters to aid the player in taking down opponents.

What editions is Resident Evil Village included in?

Resident Evil @RE_Games

Revealed at the

bit.ly/REVillageGE See #ResidentEvilVillage in a whole new way.Revealed at the #CapcomShowcase , the Winters’ Expansion adds 3rd Person Mode, a new story DLC, and additional characters and stages to The Mercenaries on October 28th! See #ResidentEvilVillage in a whole new way.Revealed at the #CapcomShowcase, the Winters’ Expansion adds 3rd Person Mode, a new story DLC, and additional characters and stages to The Mercenaries on October 28th!🌿 bit.ly/REVillageGE https://t.co/alsIraj1bR

There are two editions available for fans to purchase: Standard Edition and Gold Edition. The former includes:

Base game

Resident Evil Re:Verse (multiplayer spin-off)

The Gold Edition includes:

Base game

Resident Evil Re:Verse (multiplayer spin-off)

The Winters' Expansion DLC

The Trauma Pack DLC

Among these, the Winters Expansion DLC consists of:

Third Person Mode

The Mercenaries Additional Orders

Shadows of Rose story DLC

Meanwhile, the Trauma Pack DLC includes:

Samurai Edge - AW Model-01

Resident Evil 7 Found Footage Filter

Resident Evil 7 Tape Recorder Save Point

Saferoom Music "Go Tell Aunt Rhody"

Mr. Everywhere Weapon Charm

Unlock "Village of Shadows" Difficulty

The Tragedy of Ethan Winters Artwork

The Baker Incident Report

Note that owners of the base game can purchase the Winters Expansion DLC separately as well. The new Shadows of Rose DLC revolves around Ethan Winters' daughter Rose, who must unravel the truth behind her powers. It will also be playable in third-person.

Are you ready to relive the terror when the new DLC expansion drops on October 28, 2022? Grab it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far