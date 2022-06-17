Dragon's Dogma 2 officially confirmed to be in development by Capcom: Possible release date, platforms, and more

Capcom is not known for many RPGs besides the Monster Hunter series, but another exception is Dragon's Dogma. The overlooked JRPG from the Japanese developer mixes minor elements of Monster Hunter with traditional WRPG design and a medieval fantasy tone.

As part of the game's 10th anniversary, director Hideaki Itsuno has officially confirmed that a sequel is under development at Capcom.

Titled Dragon's Dogma 2, the announcement was made at the official Dragon's Dogma 10th Anniversary livestream. Itsuno himself made the reveal by showcasing a t-shirt with the logo.

Besides a teaser depicting the same, little is known about the game.

When does Capcom plan to release Dragon's Dogma 2, and on which platforms?

So far, Capcom has not elaborated on any specifics. No platforms, no release window, or concept footage has been released.

This is understandable as the game is likely in its early stages of development. However, given it will be a while before any new details drop, it would not be unreasonable to expect Dragon's Dogma 2 to be in development for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Perhaps the Nintendo Switch or its rumored Pro successor might run the title too.

As for the release, it would likely not resurface for at least a couple more years. When more details emerge, the team will have elements like core narrative, setting, mechanics, and perhaps even an early demo to share.

All in all, fans will undoubtedly be twiddling their thumbs in further anticipation. It is also utilizing the team's proprietary RE Engine, also used to make Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil Village, and Monster Hunter Rise.

So that should guarantee outstanding performance with impressive visuals. This would also make it the first truly open-world title built on the RE Engine, assuming it follows the same formula as the original.

What is Dragon's Dogma about?

Inspired by the high-fantasy settings of RPGs, Dragon's Dogma is an open-world action RPG and was initially released in 2012 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. An enhanced version subtitled Dark Arisen was released for those platforms in 2013 and PC in 2016.

It is set in Gransys and follows the Arisen, a human who has their heart stolen by a red dragon.

On the journey, players can utilize help from Pawns, customizable NPC avatars that can be assigned classes (called Vocations) and even uploaded to the internet to help others around the globe in their adventures.

However, the core loop revolves around taking down enemies and monsters in hack and slash combat, with many playstyles available for use, from magic to archery.

Readers can check out the Dragon's Dogma 10th-anniversary livestream for in-depth details from Itsuno-san about how the cult-classic Capcom RPG came to be. The game is also on sale across all platforms, i.e., PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

