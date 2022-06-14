Capcom might be teasing Dragon's Dogma 2 at the upcoming 10th anniversary event

Dragon’s Dogma is getting a celebratory event on June 16, 2022, and it might lead to an official announcement for Dragon's Dogma 2. However, nothing has been officially announced, other than Hideaki Itsuno, Director at Capcom, having a special message for fans. The event will air on the Dragon’s Dogma YouTube channel to celebrate the series’ 10th anniversary during Summer Game Fest.

There is hope that it will culminate in Dragon's Dogma 2 reveal. However, there is no official confirmation of any major announcement for the series at the time of writing.

Dragon’s Dogma anniversary event will have a special message for fans

It is a long-standing rumor that Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been under development at Capcom, but the company has been tight-lipped about the whole affair. Fans will be seeing a “video celebrating 10 years of Dragon’s Dogma” on June 16, 2022, but there is no official information about Dragon's Dogma 2.

An official Capcom email that was circulated revealed this to fans, announcing that the event will start at 3.00 pm PDT on June 16, 2022. A video celebrating and teasing this was also highlighted during the Capcom Showcase, which could suggest that a major announcement might come this week.

Additionally, there was a message posted on the official Dragon’s Dogma website, which was signed by Hideaki Itsuno:

“Dragon’s Dogma, first released in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary! Thank you, Arisen, for taking up arms and braving through the impossible challenges laid ahead of you. We are forever grateful for your support throughout the years and hope you will join us in this momentous celebration of Dragon’s Dogma!”

The company has a wide array of games on the way out and has been making major reveals for about a week, such as Street Fighter 6. However, it’s important to note one major thing: Dragon’s Dogma was a part of the Nvidia leak that revealed hundreds of games. The Nvidia leak has had a very strong track record so far, and the games on the list were later revealed.

Several years ago, Hideaki Itsuno also went on record to state that when he was recruited, he wanted to make Devil May Cry 5 or Dragon’s Dogma 2 next. He wound up developing Devil May Cry 5, but the director has not forgotten about the Dragon’s Dogma franchise.

As he is the person presenting the video at the event, it would be a perfect moment for him to announce that Dragon’s Dogma is on the way and could have a 2023 release date. The last major reveal and release for the Dragon’s Dogma series was first a release on the Nintendo Switch.

Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen (HD) dropped on the Nintendo Switch back in 2019, and in 2020, Dragon’s Dogma received an animated series on Netflix. The series has existed since 2012, releasing several popular games, which led to several players wanting to see a numbered sequel in the form of Dragon's Dogma 2.

However, some have given up hope that Dragon's Dogma 2 will really get an announcement, and while there is no confirmed news at the time of this writing, many still hold out hope. Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long since the event will take place with a brief video on June 16, 2022.

