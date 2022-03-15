5 best all-time-low discounts from Capcom's March 2022 Steam sale

Japanese video game developer and publisher Capcom's sale is live right now on Steam. It began on March 14 and will continue through the week until March 21. Many great games are on sale with appealing discounts.

These range from popular heavy-hitters like Resident Evil and Devil May Cry to more underrated gems like Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen and Okami HD. While these sales frequent, they may not always have items at the same discounts.

This article lists 5 Capom games that have the historically-lowest pricing on the market so far.

These games consist of Capcom's biggest names

Celebrate Capcom's revolutionary Street Fighter series of fighting games with this collection of 12 Street Fighter games throughout the years. They include Street Fighter, Street Fighter II (and its 5 versions), the three Street Fighter Alpha games, and three Street Fighter III versions.

It also includes bonuses like character/art viewer and design documents that helped the developer shape the franchise into the behemoth it is now.

Capcom's iconic monster slaying RPG series gained mainstream status with 2018's multi-platform release of Monster Hunter World. This success saw the release of a major DLC expansion titled Iceborne in 2019.

Players pick the weapon of their choice and engage in fights against massive monsters to harvest parts from them to craft new weapons and gear. The DLC is more of the same, but adds tons more content, from new monsters to fight with new attack moves, to new locales and new mechanics like the Clutch Claw. Players should note that they will need to have purchased the base game Monster Hunter World to be able to buy Iceborne at the discount.

After World, Monster Hunter returned to Nintendo with last year's Nintendo Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise that saw a PC port earlier this year. Rise is the first MonHun game to run on Capcom's RE Engine, first introduced with Resident Evil 7.

Take on the role of a Hunter from Kamura village who fights against hordes of monster attacks called Rampages and seeks to slay the majestic beast Magnamalo. Players pick a weapon of their choice and engage in fights against massive monsters to harvest parts from them to craft new weapons and gear.

Player should keep a lookout for the upcoming Sunbreak DLC expansion.

Acting as a remake of 1999's PS1 classic of the same name, Resident Evil 3 (RE3) follows Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira. They must escape from the zombie-infested Raccoon City while being pursued by a near-invincible monster called Nemesis.

The roots of the iconic survival-horror franchise are maintained while giving them a modern facelift. Players can explore the alleys of Raccoon City, scavenge for resources and take down mutated enemies. At 60% off, it's a great price to get into one of 2020's best shooters.

The latest entry in Capcom's action-packed Devil May Cry (DMC) series is arguably the best one yet. Released in 2019 for PC alongside PS4 and XB1, DMC5 combines mind-blowing visuals and flashy combat into one cohesive package. After a mysterious demon tree takes root in the city, Nero, Dante and a new character called 'V' must take down the nemesis behind it - Urizen, the demon king.

The Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil bundle is at its half-price and has all the content released for the award-winning hack & slash game so far. Dante's brother Vergil was added as a separate DLC for the game in 2020, allowing players to control the blue-clad hero and his trusty Yamato blade.

