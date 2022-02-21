What can fans expect from Capcom Fighting Collection, including Vampire Hunter 2, Darkstalkers, and more?

The Capcom Fighting Collection has been announced with the reveal of Street Fighter VI, and this is some truly fantastic news for fans.

Street Fighter VI's early reveal has taken the world by storm. All the details haven't been revealed yet, but the first glimpse is stunning, and the new game will likely have different art designs. The game has now created the hype to be the next significant addition to the series.

Maku @TropicalMaku Street Fighter VI looks crazyy. Street Fighter VI looks crazyy. https://t.co/kxogM4WFJd

Retro lovers are in for a treat with the upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection.

Built with 10 iconic titles from the past, the collection will be a unique one to have for any collector or lover of fighting games alike. The anthology of ten games is some of the best that Capcom has offered throughout its history in operations.

Capcom Fighting Collection includes ten iconic titles

Capcom has created a reputation for making fantastic games inside and outside the fighting games genre. It has made some iconic games in the past, and players will now be able to enjoy them all along with the benefits made available by modern technology.

🕹️ Capcom Fighting Collection brings together 10 classic fighters with Online Rollback Netcode, coming June 24th, 2022!🦇 Darkstalkers (all five games!)Super Gem Fighter Mini MixSuper Puzzle Fighter II Turbo🦁 Red Earth... and more!🕹️ bit.ly/CapcomFighting Capcom Fighting Collection brings together 10 classic fighters with Online Rollback Netcode, coming June 24th, 2022!🦇 Darkstalkers (all five games!)👊 Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix💎 Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo🦁 Red Earth... and more!🕹️ bit.ly/CapcomFighting https://t.co/xlIsdvAk4N

Complete list of all ten games:

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge

Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire

Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers' Revenge (First official release in North America)

Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire (First official release in North America)

Red Earth (First release outside of arcades)

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Hyper Street Fighter II

The list includes two Darkstalkers games which will now be available in North America for the first time. Players will take on each other in online battles with rollback netcode.

However, games aren't the only things players will be getting in the Capcom Fighting Collection. Barring Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, all games will be coming with tutorial modes to help players start their journeys.

The Capcom Fighting Collection launches June 24. The Collection also sees the console debut of Red Earth, the fantasy fighter that was Capcom’s first title on its CPS-III arcade hardware.The Capcom Fighting Collection launches June 24. https://t.co/wpB0WBM7sZ

A massive collection of all the retro art and music includes both original and concept art. There will also be a trove of over 400 official music tracks, which makes the Capcom Fighting Collection a must-have for every fan when it releases on June 24, 2022.

