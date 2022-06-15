Capcom's Resident Evil 7 free upgrade will not work with the PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection version

During the Summer Game Fest, Capcom revealed some news concerning Resident Evil 7, among other games in the franchise. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners will receive digital upgrade versions of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7.

While many do appreciate this, not all PlayStation 5 owners will receive this upgrade for Resident Evil 7. Those who own the free edition from the PlayStation Plus Collection will receive no such benefit.

However, these PlayStation 5 owners are not permanently locked out. They would have to purchase the game, like PC and Xbox users.

Resident Evil 7 is getting an upgrade, except for PlayStation Plus Collection owners

Capcom is giving Resident Evil fans some free upgrades for the Resident Evil 2 & 3 remakes, as well as Resident Evil 7. The next-gen upgrades will feature 4K support, higher frame rates, ray tracing, and 3D audio. This makes it a pretty sizable upgrade for fans playing on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The downside is for PlayStation 5 owners. Resident Evil 7 is a part of the PlayStation Plus Collection, a series of games that are given for free to anyone who owns the console and are PS Plus subscribers.

Instead, these players will have to buy the game through the PlayStation Store and then receive a free upgrade. Otherwise, they’ll just have to stick to the free version they have without the enhancements.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Sony has done something like this. When the Final Fantasy VII Remake dropped for free for PS Plus subscribers, they weren’t allowed to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free (at least not immediately).

This policy was eventually rolled back, but for many, it was certainly too little, too late. There is a chance that Sony may change its stance on the current situation, but at the time of writing, there has been no announcement regarding any changes.

However, PlayStation 5 owners will still receive free upgrades for Resident Evil 2 and 3, since those weren’t included in any free bundles. Those who want to experience RE7 in 4K will have to either play on an Xbox console or purchase the game.

With this upgrade, the PC versions of the three games have all quietly been given updated minimum requirements on PC. While that’s not a terrible idea, once the free upgrade patch is installed, the previous version of the game can never be restored, even if the game is uninstalled.

This means that players who have PCs that do not meet the minimum requirements could accidentally be locked out of playing the game if they have automatic updates on their PC. It’s not all bad news for Resident Evil 7 fans, though.

Resident Evil Village fans will also receive a new DLC in October, “The Winter’s Expansion DLC,” which adds a significant amount of content to the game. It adds The Mercenaries: Additional Orders mode, a third-person mode for the base game, and the Shadows of Rose expansion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far