Hades 2 announced at The Game Awards 2022; Game set to be released in early access for player feedback

Hades 2 from Supergiant Games has been officially revealed at The Game Awards 2022. After making headlines and waves in the rogue-like genre with Hades, the sequel is set to showcase a brand new saga which will pit the protagonist against Cronus.

Right off the bat, when compared to the prequel, the game looks far more polished and detailed. Building upon the success of the first installment, fans are already excited for this one. They'll be playing as Melinoe, who just so happens to be the sister Zagreus. That said, here's a bit more information on the sequel.

Hades 2 early-access goes live in 2023

As mentioned by Geoff Keighley, Hades 2 goes into early-access sometime in 2023. Given how good the gameplay is already, it can be speculated that this won't take long. Hopefully, it goes live sometime before the second quarter of 2023 can kick off.

Moving on from the timeline, the second installment of the game will feature a new protagonist named Melinoe. However, the game itself very much seems to be a direct sequel to the original given how the trailer plays out.

That said, it'll be interesting to see how diverse the developers make her in terms of playstyle. Given that she has arcane/magical abilities, seeing them play out in the game would be interesting to say the least.

According to the developers, players will be able to explore a bigger, deeper mythic world, while vanquishing the forces of the Titan of Time. They'll be able to use the full might of Olympus to overcome setbacks and reach the end of the storyline.

Players will also be able to infuse Melinoe's weapons using ancient magick to make them more powerful. Much like the prequel, in Hades 2, players will be able to gain boons from well over a dozen Olympian Gods, including Zeus, who can be seen shackled to the walls.

Given the focus on storytelling, it comes as no surprise that characters will be fully-voiced this time around as well. This will include some old friends and new faces. Here's how a few fans reacted to Hades 2 being revealed at The Game Awards 2022:

Can You Pet the Dog? @CanYouPetTheDog You can pet the frog in Hades 2 You can pet the frog in Hades 2 https://t.co/mkE3soRkpv

With all that said and done, fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on the early-access copy as 2023 is just around the corner. With playerbase already excited for this one, it looks like rogue-like is going to cause waves in the gaming world once again.

