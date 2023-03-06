What is Love or Host? Twitch star xQc selects ExtraEmily at popular e-dating show

Love or Host (formerly known as The Rajjchelor or The Rajjchelorette) is a popular online dating show that originated on Twitch and is presented by AustinShow.

It is based on the premise of a dating competition, where a group of contestants vies for the attention of a single bachelor or bachelorette to win their affection and become their partner.

The title of the show implies that participants must choose between seeking "Love" or "Host." Opting for "Love" means looking for a potential romantic relationship with the main person, while choosing "Host" means aiming for a hosting position and potentially rejecting any romantic connection with the main person. In this case, the main person could be left without a romantic match.

Numerous content creators, including Jonathan "JSchlatt," Wilbur Soot, George "GeorgeNotFound," and even renowned musician Lil Nas X, have participated in the show thus far. However, the most recent participant is arguably the biggest yet - Felix "xQc" - who ultimately chose Emily "ExtraEmily" as the winner.

ExtraEmily becomes latest winner of Love or Host

OTK's ExtraEmily won the latest episode of Love or Host featuring xQc at the hot seat. This was undoubtedly exciting news for ExtraEmily and her fans, as she stood out among the other contestants.

Even more pleasing is that ExtraEmily reciprocated the sentiment of being on the show for "love," indicating that she was not there for exposure or attention.

It's worth noting that there were ten other female participants on the Love or Host episode that ExtraEmily won. Other contestants included well-known Twitch streamers such as Amouranth, LexiPi, thedandangler, and xoAeriel, to name a few. What made for an entertaining and engaging experience for viewers was each participant bringing their unique personality, skills, and charm to the show.

What did the creators say after Emily's win?

After ExtraEmily was declared the winner of Love or Host, the final three members of the discord call shared their reactions to her win. xQc stated:

"I genuinely thought, if you go this much, it was too much on purpose for host. I'm proud of you, I rooted for you and you didn't disappoint."

(Timestamp: 04:50:25)

Emily, who also made a cake for xQc, gracefully asked:

"Thanks, X for choosing me. Oh, you wanna play games sometimes? like, Minecraft."

The duo also briefly discussed their intentions to visit the upcoming Streamer Awards. AustinShows, the original broadcaster of Love or Host, said:

"Congratulations Emily you are going to the Streamer Awards, oh my god! This will be a new tradition, it will be like, instead of winning the Super Bowl, you go to Disney World, you won Love or Host, you're going to the Streamer Awards."

How the internet reacted to the episode

The clip of xQc and ExtraEmily sparked a lot of reactions from the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here are some of them:

After a series of departures, ExtraEmily was announced as the latest content-creating group One True King (OTK) member. To read more about it, click here.

