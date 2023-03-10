How old is ExtraEmily? Tracing the OTK member's age, streaming career, and more

29-year-old Twitch streamer and One True King's most recent acquisition Emily Xuechun Zhang, or simply ExtraEmily, has quickly become among the most popular streamers within the English-speaking community. As of March 2023, she has managed to garner over 173K followers on Twitch and a further 29.8K on YouTube.

ExtraEmily has had an unconventional path to achieving stardom in the world of streaming. Unlike many other popular streamers who have been involved in the gaming and entertainment industries for most of their careers, Emily initially pursued a career in the corporate world.

Exploring ExtraEmily's career and other details

After studying at Columbia University and working as a tech analyst, Emily was let go from her job, leading her to explore opportunities as a full-time streamer. During a stream on June 2022, she said:

"I'm going to be a full-time streamer because I got fired from my job. I literally got fired, but I'm gonna take it as like, a sign from the universe that I'm meant to be a full-time streamer."

Her unique background and perspective have undoubtedly contributed to her success as a content creator, and her story serves as a reminder that there is no one "right" way to achieve success in any field.

Another remarkable aspect of Extraemily's online career is her relatively short journey to becoming a successful streamer. Unlike many established creators in the core streaming community who have been around for years, Extraemily only recently started streaming in May 2020.

What games does she stream?

ExtraEmily is an avid streamer who enjoys a variety of content, ranging from interactive chats to playing different games. She has a particular fondness for the Just Chatting category, where she engages with her viewers and shares her thoughts on various topics.

Some of her favorite games to play include popular titles such as Until Dawn, Grand Theft Auto V, and Cuphead, which showcase her diverse range of gaming interests.

Additionally, she enjoys hunting for achievements in Wii Sports, demonstrating her love for classic games that have stood the test of time.

Winning Schooled season 2

Emily's impressive streaming career was further highlighted by her victory on Mizkif's quiz show called Schooled, where she was crowned the season 2 winner. However, her path to victory was not without controversy.

Initially, streamer EEvisu was declared the winner, but it was later discovered that they had cheated, resulting in the prize money being awarded to Emily instead.

Joining One True King

During a Shareholders Meeting livestream on January 31, 2023, One True King (OTK) scooped up Emily's services for their already impressive team of content creators.

This development has left fans and fellow streamers eager to see what the future holds for Emily and OTK.

(Timestamp: 01:43:35)

Referring to her move to the popular organization, Emily said:

"Well, everyone, I'm ExtraEmily and I'm so excited to be the newest member of OTK! Just the fact that I'm even here is crazy! Like, I never would've thought and I really mean it when I say I feel very grateful that I can actually join an organization where I'm surrounded by friends! Right, guys?"

Winning Love or Host on March 2023

One of Emily's most notable achievements in her streaming career was winning a Love or Host episode that featured xQc on the hot seat.

Love or Host, which is presented by AustinShow, is a popular online dating show that has become a hit among the streaming community.

Winning this episode was a significant accomplishment for Emily, as it showcased her quick wit, sense of humor, and ability to connect with viewers and other streamers.

Her victory in the episode not only earned her further recognition within the streaming community but also allowed her to expand her fanbase and attract new viewers to her channel.

Overall, ExtraEmily has had an impressive journey in the world of streaming, rising to fame and earning a reputation as a talented and versatile content creator. From her interactive Just Chatting streams to her impressive speed runs in Nintendo games, Emily's dedication to her craft and engaging personality has won her a loyal following among viewers.

