All new bosses in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

The news of a Cuphead DLC has been in circulation for nearly four years now. After a long wait, fans will finally have the chance to play the new content in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. The biggest draw of the game was its crushing difficulty and challenging boss battles.

The main focus of this new content has been the new bosses for players to challenge during their time on the new island. However, before players purchase this additional content, they may want to know more about the content that this purchasable downloadable content will bring to the game.

With the new content being out for almost a day now, here is a look at everything new that has been added with the DLC.

Cuphead DLC: A Brief Look into the New Foes

The DLC trims what many players would consider to be the fat from the game - the run-and-gun sections. Though this may disappoint players who liked those sections of the game, this cut allows the developers to amp up the quality of the bosses.

Honorable Mention: New Playable Character

Official artwork for the new playable character, Ms. Chalice (Image via Studio MDHR)

Announced alongside the rest of the DLC, a new playable character was revealed as part of the roster. Alongside Cuphead and Mugman, players who purchased The Delicious Last Course will have the choice to play as Ms. Chalice.

She has been present in the game previously as the spirit who gives the player their special abilities after completing the mausoleum challenges. However, this will be her first playable debut. She will also play a very important role in the narrative of the DLC.

Moonshine Mob

Moonshine Mob is one of the most interesting new bosses in Cuphead. This boss incorporates many unused features players uncovered in the base game's debug menu, as well as some old concept art.

The first phase of this fight features a giant spider enemy similar to the one seen in the early concept art for the game; albeit, the concept version of this enemy sports fancier attire.

The second phase is very similar to an unused boss simply referred to as "The Light" by the community. The fight was present in the base game's debug menu and used a variety of placeholder sprites, the most popular sprites being that of the boss itself, as it depicts a hand-drawn lizard wearing a fancy hat.

Glumstone The Giant

Glumstone The Giant as he appears in Cuphead (Image via Studio MDHR)

Glumstone was one of the first bosses to be announced when the Delicious Last Course reached public audiences with its initial reveal. Finally, players will have the opportunity to test their mettle against this towering foe at the island's snowy mountain peaks. Players can find Glumstone on the northeastern side of the island.

Esther Winchester

Esther Winchester as she appears in Cuphead (Image via Studio MDHR)

Esther first received the attention of the public featuring her reveal at the Game Awards in the trailer released for the event. Players with access to downloadable content can find her in the desert portion of the island at the big cactus.

The Howling Aces

The Howling Aces holds the title as being one of the most difficult bosses in Cuphead, thanks to the limited space players have for movement. While other aerial bosses normally require the use of the controllable plane, this fight takes place on a small biplane that players must balance on.

Mortimer Freeze

A screenshot from the Mortimer Freeze boss fight in Cuphead (Image via Studio MDHR)

Watch out Tom Kenny, there's a new Ice King in town! On the eastern side of the island, just a little further than the area for Glumstone's fight, players can find Mortimer Freeze's igloo. Though the fight starts on an even playing field, players should be prepared for the smaller surface area in the third phase.

Final Boss: Chef Saltbaker

A screenshot from the fight with Chef Saltbaker (Image via Studio MDHR)

The final boss for Cuphead's downloadable content is another character promenant in the promotional trailers: Chef Saltbaker. Players can only challenge this boss after defeating other mandatory bosses and collecting the ingredients they drop.

Optional Bosses: King's Platform

The King from Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Image via Studio MDHR)

Up the staircase next to the Moonshine Mob Boss Arena is the King's Platform. This chess-themed array of boss fights has the interesting gimmick of being completed using only the "parry" ability.

There are five of these fights in total:

The Pawns

Knight

Bishop

Rook

Queen

None of these are mandatory, however.

The Secret Boss

The Delicious Last Course's secret boss (Image via Studio MDHR)

The final boss is the most complicated to unlock in both the DLC and base game. To unlock this boss, the player needs to solve a puzzle in the map's graveyard and purchase the broken relic from Porkrind's Emporium.

For players needing help with the puzzle, the NPCs in Glumstone's boss fight arena will give hints on how to solve it. After doing so, the centermost tombstone will begin radiating light. Simply interact with the beam and be prompted to start the encounter.

