Twitch streamer ExtraEmily offers to trade Mizkif her $50k prize for a more personal gift

After EEvisu’s cheating scandal on Mizkif’s “Schooled,” ExtraEmily was declared the winner. That meant she was entitled to $50k as a cash prize, but the streamer wanted to get something else instead. Mizkif revealed in a recent stream that instead of asking for money, ExtraEmily wanted to visit Mizkif’s house instead.

It’s a smart move for the streamer because she’d almost certainly be creating content with Mizkif and anyone else who lives in the house with him. This could increase her viewership by a significant amount if done right.

ExtraEmily plays the long game with Mizkif and it pays off

The streamer spoke about his conversation with ExtraEmily in a recent stream, where he revealed to her that EEvisu cheated and that she was ultimately the winner.

“She calls me, or I call her, and I’m like, ‘Hey, you won, congrats.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh s**t, d*mn, no way he cheated, that’s so sad.’ I’m like ‘cut the crap, you won. You win $50,000.”

This is where ExtraEmily revealed she’s pretty savvy in streaming and creating content. She didn’t want the money at the end of the day, she wanted something more long-term. Instead, the streamer was hoping to visit with him for a while.

“She was like, ‘Oh, I don’t want the money!’ I’m like ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah yeah! I don’t want the money! Instead, can I just come over?’”

Mizkif’s following is huge, and spending time creating content with him and his friends will expose her in the long term to several streamers. It’s a brilliant play and one that could see her get a pretty significant boost to her following.

“Oh, I see, you want long-term on this. I get it, alright. So you don’t want them short-term gains, you want them long-term games. Oh, okay.”

He told the streamer that it was only one or the other and that they weren’t offering both, and she confirmed that she just wanted to come to hang out with him. After joking that someone else won the money just for showing up, he said that ExtraEmily will get to hang out with him at his place and the $50k.

(Clip begins at 1:26:34)

Social media responds to ExtraEmily wanting to hang out with Mizkif

Some on Reddit were surprised to see this move from Emily, seeing it as a brilliant business move. Being in the same content as people like Mizkif can improve the range and number of viewers someone receives. Others said she would likely wind up in a better position to have been on Miz’s streams and videos.

A few other people made mention of the “$500K or Dinner with Jay-Z meme” as well, talking about the vast benefits of having dinner with Miz.

However, one user pointed out that ExtraEmily has been stuck at 300 viewers for a long time, even after a subathon and a full-time job. A few responses were less than flattering, saying she should instead make better content or that she’s not that entertaining.

This led to someone else saying that the streamer was not entertaining, but he somehow made it work. Not everyone agreed, as some users said she was quite fun to watch.

Many see ExtraEmily as a wholesome, fun streamer, and this could be the push her stream needs to get to the next level. Collaboration, if done well, can bring quite a few new eyes to a streamer. Hopefully, she can collaborate with Miz shortly. The streamer's "Schooled" series may not continue, but something good might've come off it.

