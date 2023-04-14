"Absolutely unhinged" - xQc slams YouTuber SunnyV2 over the latter's controversial video featuring Chris Tyson and MrBeast

On April 14, 2023, popular Twitch personality Felix "xQc" reacted to YouTuber SunnyV2's recently uploaded video, "Why Chris Will Soon Be A Nightmare For MrBeast." The nine-minute feature became the content creator's most divisive video, attracting over 73k dislikes at the time of writing this article.

After hearing the YouTuber's take on the controversy, the French-Canadian icon stated that he didn't want to be a "Cancel Andy," and expressed some strong opinions about it:

"Yo! I'm going to keep it a stack. This video is... I don't want to be a Cancel Andy, okay? But this f**king take from Sunny is absolutely unhinged. That s**t is b*lls to the f**king; b*lls deep piped up. I don't know what the f**k I just listened to, man."

xQc voices his displeasure with SunnyV2's take on the Chris Tyson and MrBeast situation

xQc shared the aforementioned sentiments after watching a segment of SunnyV2's video in which the latter mentioned MrBeast's PO Box opening livestream, which featured Chris Tyson. The YouTuber commented on the broadcast, saying that it "acted as fodder" for drama and criticism:

"For the most part, the livestream was devoid of awkward moments. However, it would act as fodder for another 100 million views, worth of drama and criticism. Chris likely believes that people will slowly adapt to his new appearance over time. But is this really going to happen? Well... maybe? It's difficult to say, as the situation is fairly unique, especially when considering Chris' reputation and influence."

SunnyV2 continued further and mentioned:

"However, if Chris continues to transition, would it be unreasonable to say that he could jeopardize some of the personality traits, which made him a successful member in the first place? Perhaps the opposite will happen and he'll instead pick up new personality traits, that better resonate with the current MrBeast audience."

The Australian content creator then showcased a few responses from Twitter and added:

"This was put forward in many comments, supportive of Chris, who implied that there will be millions of queer kids who would look up to him. Although, this doesn't necessarily mean that it'll add any value to the videos."

Timestamp: 00:34:40

It was at this point that xQc paused the video and called SunnyV2's take on the current situation "unhinged." Fans then asked the Quebec native to provide an explanation for his sentiments. He stated that many things happen in a content creator's personal life that could cause a change in their behavior and personality:

"There is a million things that happen in private lives that change the nature of content, behavior, and personality. So, therefore, the content that they make, right? And that's just being a human. That's what that is. It's called the human experience. And sometimes, it shapes and goes through ways."

xQc expressed displeasure with SunnyV2's suggestion that Chris Tyson could possibly affect MrBeast's viewership:

"But saying, 'Oh, guys. Him being himself, doing anything that he needs to do, well that will affect the views and people watching the videos. It will ruin the videos. His personality is going to be different. LUL (Twitch emote).' It's just like, 'What the f**k, bro?!' What the f**k is this s**t?!"

At this point, xQc noticed some Twitch chatters claiming that MrBeast was supposedly affected by the ongoing controversy. The 28-year-old streamer responded by saying:

"Bro, you're saying, 'It did,' when there's 100 other things that affected the video quality and the video thing, and the personality. Right? Nobody points at any of the other things that happen. Except for that one! Because why? Because people want to be a bunch of b**ches. Like, what? Human experience! What is wrong with you?! Like, holy s**t!"

Fans react to xQc's take

Felix's take on SunnyV2's controversial video was the top post on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

Redditors discussing xQc's take on the controversy (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Interestingly, MrBeast responded to the controversy on April 13. He took to Twitter to convey how absurd the situation had become. He went on to say that Chris Tyson was not "his nightmare," but rather a friend.

