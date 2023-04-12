"That was pretty bad" - xQc shares his thoughts on The Marvels trailer

During a livestream on April 12, 2023, French-Canadian content creator Felix "xQc" watched a recently released trailer for Marvel Studios' upcoming film, The Marvels. Almost immediately, the Twitch star seemed dissatisfied with what was going on in the trailer.

xQc then shared his thoughts on what makes a good superhero, claiming that the latter should have powers as well as be vulnerable. He went on to say that recent superhero movies don't clearly depict the "extent of power" or the "extent of weaknesses." After watching the entire trailer, Felix remarked:

"That was pretty bad. Umm, guys, I don't even know; (the streamer looks at the likes-dislikes ratio) oh, my God! 170k dislikes!"

xQc is critical of The Marvels trailer and claims that people were allegedly paid to comment

An hour-and-a-half into his broadcast earlier today, xQc reacted to The Marvels' recently uploaded teaser trailer. After watching the first few seconds of the video, the content creator exclaimed:

"Chat, what is this?! What the f**k is this?!"

The former Overwatch pro then discussed what makes a good superhero film:

"Chat, you know what makes a good hero for me? Right? It's the fact, that yes, they have powers. But also, they are vulnerable. Right? There's power and vulnerability. That's what makes them real and makes them heroes."

Felix urged his audience not to get "mad" at his take and continued:

"And everyone these days. Guys, this is my take, okay? Don't get mad at me. I feel like, you don't really know what is the extent of their power and what is the extent of their weaknesses. You just... it's like, 'Dude, I can throw a world at you, and then throw time, and then you throw in an equation that transfers me to the next realm.' It's like, dude, like... I just fail to see what's with the ups and downs. You know?"

Timestamp: 01:30:00

After claiming that the teaser was "pretty bad," xQc began reading the comments that were posted under the video. Shortly after seeing a handful of reactions to the trailer, the streamer claimed that people were allegedly paid to leave a comment:

"'I'm so glad we're getting more of Monica.' I don't think anybody's ever said this. I think this guy is paid. Well, that's a paid commenter. That's paid. Is it not? I think that might just be paid for. 'This looks great! So excited!' Okay. 'So excited. Love these three in completely different ways.' 'This looks awesome, cannot wait for this.'"

The conversation concluded with xQc adding:

"'I actually have a lot of hope for this movie. Jeez, man. These motherf**kers don't even look at; do these guys even look at the trailer?"

Fans react to the streamer's take

xQc take on The Marvels' teaser trailer attracted plenty of attention on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Fans on Reddit discussing the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

xQc is a prominent figure in the streaming industry who began livestreaming on Twitch in 2016. At the time of writing this article, he's the top-ranked English-speaking content creator on the platform, boasting over 11.7 million followers on his channel.

