"Like a dog who just bites and doesn't want to let go" - xQc comments on Adin Ross' recent controversial antics

Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned to his channel on April 11, 2023. During a Just Chatting segment, the content creator reacted to a recently uploaded video titled, "Adin Ross Will Never Change," by popular YouTuber Patrick Cc:

As the 28-minute video concluded, xQc shared his thoughts on Adin Ross' recent controversial behavior. He made an analogy and called the Kick content creator a "class clown."

According to the French-Canadian streamer, Ross tells 20 "funny and edgy" jokes, and when one of them turns out to be "edgier," he receives a "detention."

xQc added that Ross would double down on the contentious joke and keep "pushing it." He said:

"He would just keep pushing it, just because of the fact that he got called out about that one joke. He just won't let go! Like a dog who just bites and doesn't want to let go. It just never stops!"

xQc explains how Adin Ross is like a "class clown"

While watching the aforementioned YouTube video, xQc took the opportunity to give his "actual take" on Adin Ross. He expressed his thoughts using an analogy, saying:

"He's (Adin Ross) the kid in school, who makes a joke for the class to laugh. Like a class clown, right? And after 20 jokes that were all kind of funny or edgy, one of them is too edgy, and then he gets in detention for that one topic or the joke."

The former Overwatch pro claimed that Adin Ross tends to double down on the controversial joke that got him in trouble:

"Instead of, like, reeling back and doing another joke, all the other jokes he's part of, he likes, right? He just doubles down on that one thing. Then he would get detention even longer. Quadruples down on the same joke and he just won't stop that same one joke!"

Timestamp: 01:55:15

A few moments later, the streamer noticed that his viewers were spamming the phrase "says you" in the Twitch chat. He responded by saying:

"Why is everyone saying, 'Says you?' You guys won't even f**king... you guys don't even understand the nature of the argument. You just say, 'Says you,' because I said, class clown. Yeah, I was a class clown. But what are you on about, man? Like, what the f**k? That was a perfect analogy, of what it is!"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The YouTube comments section featured over 55 fan reactions to xQc's opinion on Adin Ross. Here's a snapshot of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that the streamer's thoughts on Adin Ross were the "best take in the last year," another community member suggested that the 27-year-old personality was "pretty much the same."

