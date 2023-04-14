"Transphobia is starting to piss me off": MrBeast slams people going after Chris Tyson after he revealed being on HRT

MrBeast has actively slammed people and called them transphobic for going after Chris Tyson, one of his friends and team members, who recently revealed that he is on HRT and is transitioning. Tyson's revelation a couple of days ago that he was on Hormone Replacement Therapy has divided the internet, with him receiving a lot of hate as well as support.

MrBeast himself has been on the receiving end of the controversy, and today while reacting to a tweet about a video regarding Chris Tyson, he lashed out at the openly transphobic narratives. He wrote:

"Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my f*cken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off."

The Twitter post deriding people for going after Chris (Image via Twitter)

"Thanks for having your friend's back": Twitter reacts to MrBeast's defense of Chris Tyson following criticism for taking HRT

The three-time Creator of the Year's outburst was in a reply to a comment about a video from popular YouTube SunnyV2 known for his commentary videos. In it, SunnyV2 pries into Tyson's private life and comes to the conclusion that by transitioning, he has put MrBeast's reputation in jeopardy.

Transphobia and trans questions have been widely debated topics on the internet recently. Controversial right-leaning creators and streamers such as Sneako have openly called transgenderism a mental illness, reducing their identities by repeatedly disparaging them.

Adin Ross, a highly popular streamer who was recently banned from Twitch, has resorted to using highly problematic language to refer to the LGBTQ+ community in recent weeks. Also caught in this toxic online debate is the biggest YouTuber in the world, as Chris Tyson is a member of his team.

SunnyV2's video, titled 'Why Chris Will Soon Be A Nightmare For MrBeast' pushes a similar narrative to what Sneako and others have posited, saying that the YouTuber's brand will be hurt because of Chris's transition.

Jimmy, however, has vehemently protested the idea, saying that Chris Tyson is his friend and that he stands by his decision to be on HRT. Fans and supporters have commended him for having his friends back. In fact, the tweet he was replying to itself was highly critical of SunnyV2's video, saying it was an invasion of privacy:

"This new sunnyv2 video feels really invasive for all the wrong reasons. Like why did u make this? U delved into the man's marriage and sh*t, its just really offputting and unnecessary"

Transactivist @Esqueer also commended MrBeast's comments, explaining how coming out in public is hard and having friends is a big help:

"Thanks for having your friends back. Coming out under the public eye is scary enough. Glad they have you as a friend who continues to be there for them."

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ @MrBeast @Relolyn Thanks for having your friends back. Coming out under the public eye is scary enough. Glad they have you as a friend who continues to be there for them. @MrBeast @Relolyn Thanks for having your friends back. Coming out under the public eye is scary enough. Glad they have you as a friend who continues to be there for them.

More Twitter reactions

Here is a sample of the general reactions to MrBeast's defense of Chris Tyson:

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁 “𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲” 𝗙𝘂𝗿𝘆® @TranceFury @MrBeast @Relolyn Dude. I can’t express how much we support you over here in Willow Spring, NC. We love you guys and Chris and support him 100%. I absolutely HATE to see people suffering and hope Chris finds solace in the wonderful friends you guys are for him. @MrBeast @Relolyn Dude. I can’t express how much we support you over here in Willow Spring, NC. We love you guys and Chris and support him 100%. I absolutely HATE to see people suffering and hope Chris finds solace in the wonderful friends you guys are for him.

Tommy @tommy @MrBeast



the amount of misinformation and out of context edits going viral is disgusting @Relolyn lotta respect for people who have their friends back like you're doing with christhe amount of misinformation and out of context edits going viral is disgusting @MrBeast @Relolyn lotta respect for people who have their friends back like you're doing with christhe amount of misinformation and out of context edits going viral is disgusting

Connor Boyack 📚 @cboyack @MrBeast @Relolyn It's not a "phobia" that most have — it's a concern for what is appropriate to expose children to and normalize in society. @MrBeast @Relolyn It's not a "phobia" that most have — it's a concern for what is appropriate to expose children to and normalize in society.

PandaaLewisOnTwitch @AyoKylo @cboyack @MrBeast @Relolyn theres nothing Inappropriate about it though? Chris is just being himself now while filming with jimmy. Theres nothing No one can do about him being himself Kids are gonna have to just deal with it and learn about it when they do. @cboyack @MrBeast @Relolyn theres nothing Inappropriate about it though? Chris is just being himself now while filming with jimmy. Theres nothing No one can do about him being himself Kids are gonna have to just deal with it and learn about it when they do.

Here's some more information about Chris Tyson's Hormone Replacement Therapy.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes