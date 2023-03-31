Adin Ross's "kill/them" comment while talking about pronouns causes massive controversy online

Former Twitch star Adin Ross is once again enmeshed in controversy after a recent video of him reacting to a clip about neopronouns went viral on social media. While reacting to the clip and scoffing at the idea, the Kick streamer said his pronouns were "kill/them." Much of the online community considers the comment to be inflammatory and threatening to the LGBTQ+ community.

While streaming on Kick, Ross was reacting to videos sent to his Discord server when he came across a short clip by Destiny, another contentious streamer. The clip shows a teacher using neopronouns (pronouns beyond the traditional he/she/them system).

After watching for a bit, Ross went on a tirade about how the people who pick their own pronouns are making the world "sh*tty" and that his pronouns are "kill/them":

"Listen bro. To all you guys that get to pick pronouns, my pronoun is kill/them. Okay? F*ck all of y'all bro, you're making the world a sh*tty place. I'm gonna call you either a guy or a girl..."

DramaAlert @DramaAlert



Redditors are upset as a result. Adin Ross said his pronouns are "kill/them" when talking about non-binary people. #DramaAlert Redditors are upset as a result. Adin Ross said his pronouns are "kill/them" when talking about non-binary people. #DramaAlertRedditors are upset as a result. https://t.co/yKmnSr5ZfK

Online community believes Adin Ross may be a brand risk to Kick due to his recent controversies, including "kill/them" comment

Adin Ross has been courting controversy over the last few months with many incendiary comments about socio-political issues. Many in the online community believe his newfound extremist takes are only to create drama in a bid to stay relevant.

This is not the first time that the streamer has spoken ill of the LGBTQ+ community. About a month ago, he posted, "There are only 2 genders," on his main Twitter account, causing a major scandal.

Recent antics involving him showing adult content on stream and interacting with self-proclaimed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes have also attracted a lot of attention.

Due to Ross' many controversies, many people feel he may be a brand risk to Kick:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I feel like the biggest risk for Kick is Adin Ross I feel like the biggest risk for Kick is Adin Ross https://t.co/UT6ZVYRpJ3

Slicksta @Slicksteh @JakeSucky I find myself in a difficult position because I like the idea of Kick and what they're trying to do. But my god it's so embarrassing seeing people like this being presented as the face of the platform @JakeSucky I find myself in a difficult position because I like the idea of Kick and what they're trying to do. But my god it's so embarrassing seeing people like this being presented as the face of the platform

Ben @CtrlDub @JakeSucky Thats the person representing them :/ YIKES @JakeSucky Thats the person representing them :/ YIKES

Adin Ross is arguably the face of Kick (after Trainwreckstv). He is one of the biggest creators on the streaming platform and has been publicly trying to persuade people to join him.

The controversies surrounding Ross are surely not a good look for Kick, which has managed to woo many creators with its lucrative financial incentives.

Popular creator PointCrow made a similar point in a recent reply to Trainwreckstv (advisor to and one of the biggest online proponents of Kick) after the streamer tweeted about how the platform operates in terms of revenue generation.

PointCrow rebuked Trainwreckstv for not banning Adin Ross (Image via Twitter @Trainwreckstv, @PointCrow)

PointCrow pointed out that regardless of how "fair" Kick's revenue splits are, the platform clearly has a moderation problem if someone can make derogatory and harmful comments without any repercussions.

Surprisingly, HasanAbi made a similar point in his recent debate with Trainwreckstv, where he called him out for not punishing Adin Ross for showing a sexually explicit website on stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes