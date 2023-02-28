Adin Ross has been courting controversy after doubling down on his remarks about there being two genders on a recent livestream with a now-viral tweet that has ruffled quite a few feathers. At the time of writing, the post has over 50 million views with less than half a million likes.

adin @adinross THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS. THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS.

Ross has been making headlines over the last few weeks due to one controversy or another. A couple of days ago, he was at the center of a scandal involving showing adult content on stream and has now been labeled homophobic and transphobic for some of his comments.

Is Adin Ross homophobic? Recent and past allegations explored

This is not the first time Adin Ross has been accused of being offensive towards marginalized communities. Last year, Twitch banned him for hateful conduct. And while he has never publicly admitted the reason for the ban, internet sleuths pointed to this clip of him saying the homophobic f-word slur while YourRageGaming was streaming on Twitch.

Here's one of the surviving clips of the incident:

Last year, he also raised many eyebrows after having controversial figure Andrew Tate on his Twitch channel, and he gradually became closely associated with him.

Yesterday a Twitter thread by someone claiming to be Adin's half-brother stated that when his family tried to stop him from going to Romania when Andrew Tate was arrested for human trafficking, he cut most of them off.

His adult content stream had already become a hot topic, and Kick's most vocal proponent, Trainwreckstv, even graced Ross's channel on the last day to talk about the Terms of Service and the platform's future. After he left, Adin went on quite a tangent when he appeared to remark:

"How many genders are there? There's two, chat. Yes, sir! Ws in the f*cking chat."

While there could be a scientific debate over this issue, many streamers have criticized Adin for his take, which can be hurtful to non-binary people around the world.

However, this shift to more politically charged comments from the streamer comes days after Ross alleged that Twitch has a "liberal bias" and that if he had blue hair, insinuating that if he was a liberal, he would not be banned.

Timestamp 1:33:41

In the same stream, he repeats another conservative talking point that has been used by many to justify homophobia:

"Remember chat, it's Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve."

How did Twitter react to Adin Ross's comments?

As expected, the tweet got a large number of reactions from people, as many supported his right to express his views, while numerous prominent streamers such as xQc and HasanAbi criticized him for the divisive comments.

The latter's tweet seemed to indicate that the post by Adin Ross was just to create shock value now that he will need more engagement after his Twitch ban. HasanAbi called it a "parachute cord" that certain "media personalities" take when their content is "falling off."

hasanabi @hasanthehun adin @adinross THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS. THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS. anytime a media personality is falling off they think this is their parachute cord twitter.com/adinross/statu… anytime a media personality is falling off they think this is their parachute cord twitter.com/adinross/statu…

Valorant content creator Westjett and music producer Scheme raised another good point, asking why it was necessary to discuss such things when all it achieves is division.

SoaR WestJett @westjett1 @adinross This whole debate is so stupid to me and accomplishes nothing. Your DAY TO DAY LIFE isn’t affected if there’s 2 genders, or 2000. This issue feels divisive for no reason. There could be 0 genders and people would still find reason to argue. @adinross This whole debate is so stupid to me and accomplishes nothing. Your DAY TO DAY LIFE isn’t affected if there’s 2 genders, or 2000. This issue feels divisive for no reason. There could be 0 genders and people would still find reason to argue.

SCHEME @DJSCHEME_ @adinross I don’t understand what happened bro.. where did spreading the love go @adinross I don’t understand what happened bro.. where did spreading the love go 😣

One person shared some information from ChatGPT about societies worldwide that refuted the two-gender remark.

Bob Walker @rwalker1072

1Indigenous American Cultures: Many indigenous cultures in North and South America have recognized more than two genders, such… @adinross ChatGPT says this: There are many cultures throughout history and around the world that have recognized more than two genders. Here are a few examples:1Indigenous American Cultures: Many indigenous cultures in North and South America have recognized more than two genders, such… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @adinross ChatGPT says this: There are many cultures throughout history and around the world that have recognized more than two genders. Here are a few examples:1Indigenous American Cultures: Many indigenous cultures in North and South America have recognized more than two genders, such… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Some Twitter users trolled him, while others supported his comments:

Adam Meskouri @meskourii @adinross So thankful that my favorite bastion of academia, youth entertainment figure Adin Ross, finally put an end to this contentious debate! @adinross So thankful that my favorite bastion of academia, youth entertainment figure Adin Ross, finally put an end to this contentious debate!

Arab @YourFellowArab @adinross BASED ADIN BASED ADIN KEEP GOING @adinross BASED ADIN BASED ADIN KEEP GOING

Tevin @YourBudTevin @adinross Brodie you gotta find something else to get attention. Just going out sad at this point @adinross Brodie you gotta find something else to get attention. Just going out sad at this point

ProReborn @ProRebornYT @adinross hire me as your social media manager so you don’t tweet utter stupidity @adinross hire me as your social media manager so you don’t tweet utter stupidity

Dr Benjamin Janaway @drjanaway @adinross Nah mate, its a social construct. Loads of them and it will change with time. This is not the way to convince yourself or others of any tired idea of tate-level pseudomasculinity, its just tired and boring. Use your platform for good, no notoriety. @adinross Nah mate, its a social construct. Loads of them and it will change with time. This is not the way to convince yourself or others of any tired idea of tate-level pseudomasculinity, its just tired and boring. Use your platform for good, no notoriety.

The gender-identity debate is a highly complicated and delicate issue that has been studied and debated for decades. By making the tweet, Adin Ross has certainly pulled quite a lot of interactions to his Twitter. His comments on stream do make it even more controversial.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes