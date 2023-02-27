"You’re wrong in every way" - Adin Ross' controversial take on genders sparks online debate

Adin Ross, a popular Twitch streamer, has found himself in a heated debate after making controversial comments about gender. In a recent tweet, Ross stated that he believed that there were only two genders, sparking outrage and criticism from fans and fellow streamers alike.

It's worth noting that the remark was made in light of him being banned by Twitch, where he made a similar statement. He later took to his Twitter handle to reinforce his belief that there are only two genders.

Notable streamers such as Hasan "HasanAbi" and Felix "xQc" weighed in on the matter, with some defending Ross' right to free speech and others condemning his remarks as harmful and damaging. One user stated:

"Even if you use science I’m pretty sure you’re wrong in every way."

xQc, HasanAbi, and more react to Adin Ross' controversial take on genders

The topic of gender and the gender system is one that has long been debated within the online community. Adin's recent opinion on the subject has fueled further fire in this ongoing debate.

adin @adinross THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS. THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS.

His views on gender have sparked a wide range of reactions from individuals within the internet community, with some agreeing and others strongly disagreeing.

Fellow Twitch streamer HasanAbi took to his official Twitter account to state that when their backs are against the wall, many online figures have used a similar debate:

"anytime a media personality is falling off they think this is their parachute cord."

hasanabi @hasanthehun adin @adinross THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS. THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS. anytime a media personality is falling off they think this is their parachute cord twitter.com/adinross/statu… anytime a media personality is falling off they think this is their parachute cord twitter.com/adinross/statu…

xQc's reaction wasn't as elaborate as many others' responses. Seeing Adin's take on gender, the Canadian internet personality simply stated:

"Jesus, man! Jesus!"

(Timestamp: 00:56)

Users flocked to the controversial tweet's reply section to share their thoughts on the matter. Another user mentioned how Adin had stopped spreading the "love:"

"where did spreading the love go."

SCHEME @DJSCHEME_ @adinross I don’t understand what happened bro.. where did spreading the love go @adinross I don’t understand what happened bro.. where did spreading the love go 😣

A few others continued to troll the content creator for his tweet:

moist | moky @moky_dokie @adinross think you may have cut a bit too deep when you shaved your head lil bro @adinross think you may have cut a bit too deep when you shaved your head lil bro

Why was Adin Ross banned on Twitch?

As previously stated, Adin Ross was recently banned from Twitch, marking the eighth time that the streamer has received this punishment on the purple platform.

Adin voiced his dissatisfaction with Twitch, alleging that the platform is "populated by deceitful Karens" and that Twitch selectively targets him. He further stated that Twitch discriminates against him:

"It's full of corrupted... pure corrupted... hold on. Sorry. Twitch is full of corrupted Karens and they pick and choose me. And unless you're a certain person with certain beliefs, then they don't f**k with you."

Despite being banned on Twitch, Adin Ross does have another platform where he can continue streaming to his community. The content creator recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Kick.com and Stake. To read more about him changing platforms, click here.

