HasanAbi trolls former G2 CEO Carlos after latter thinks that streamer supported Andrew Tate

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" used his Twitter account to clarify a misunderstanding with former G2 CEO Carlos Rodriguez. The latter thought that one of Hasan's video clips supported controversial internet personality Andrew Tate, but Hasan sought to correct this perception.

Carlos posted a brief video clip on Twitter that showed Hasan allegedly criticizing the Romanian government for violating Andrew Tate's human rights. In response, Hasan comically shared a longer version of the same clip, which revealed that he was talking about how the police had prevented Andrew from shaving his head.

The comical moment garnered a slew of responses from netizens. Carlos, however, called out the streamer after learning that he had shared an out-of-context clip.

HasanAbi trolls former G2 CEO Carlos on Twitter, latter calls Hasan a "dog c**t"

Carlos Rodriguez, who used to be the CEO of G2, resigned dramatically after being spotted partying with Andrew Tate in September 2022. Despite the backlash and a forced resignation, Carlos has been one of the few well-known figures supporting the former kickboxing champion.

When Carlos saw the clip on Twitter, he mistakenly thought that HasanAbi was expressing his views against the Romanian authorities for how they treated Andrew Tate.

Comically, however, HasanAbi corrected Carlos and explained that he was trolling Andrew Tate by sarcastically commenting on how the Romanian authorities didn't let him shave his head.

He wrote:

"the full context is a bit different i fear"

After realizing that he had misunderstood the clip's context, Carlos responded by angrily sharing Hasan's post and using an offensive term to insult him. In his tweet, he called Hasan a "dog c**t":

"nvm he's still a dog c**t"

Fans react to the comical misunderstanding

After Carlos' comical misunderstanding, fans of Hasan took to Twitter to poke fun at the former for his mistake. Many fans found the situation amusing and shared memes and comments to mock Carlos for misinterpreting the clip. Here are some relevant comments:

When asked about the apparent decline in Carlos' popularity, one user explained:

Another user trolled Carlos for his lack of research:

Fans continued to troll in the comments:

For those wondering, Andrew Tate is under police detention since his initial arrest on December 29, 2022. After losing his bail appeal, he, his brother Tristan, and two other individuals are expected to be in custody until February 27. To read more about the charges against the group, click here.

