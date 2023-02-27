Adin Ross half-brother controversy: Miller Ross claims his "brother" changed after talking to Andrew Tate, renounces his recent comments

A Twitter thread by Miller Ross has gone viral on Twitter, claiming that Adin Ross is their brother and condemning the streamer's recent comments about women. Miller also criticized Adin's association with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. The thread has garnered over a million views and caused a commotion in the streaming community.

Miller characterized Adin's recent behavior and career choices as "erratic" and recounted how their family allegedly attempted to intervene when Adin became too closely associated with Andrew Tate.

Miller Ross @mmmmmmmmiller 🧵 I never wanted to bring this to my platform, but I NEED to get this rant out. I am Adin Ross’ half-brother. This is not a joke, and a few of you already knew. He was banned from Twitch yesterday and has been making erratic career and life decisions since meeting Andrew Tate. 🧵 I never wanted to bring this to my platform, but I NEED to get this rant out. I am Adin Ross’ half-brother. This is not a joke, and a few of you already knew. He was banned from Twitch yesterday and has been making erratic career and life decisions since meeting Andrew Tate.

Adin Ross was recently banned from Twitch. He has also been accused of making homophobic and transphobic comments during a recent Kick stream with Trainwreckstv. It's worth noting that Adin has denied being related to Miller and called the Twitter thread a lie and "fake news" in reply to another publication.

adin @adinross @Dexerto Fake news. That’s not my brother. You blogs post dumb stuff for interactions , pick and choose me for what? How about you tweet out stuff about the fake woke Karen’s ? You won’t. Dextero how many genders are there? Say it out loud. You know the answer. Men can’t get pregnant @Dexerto Fake news. That’s not my brother. You blogs post dumb stuff for interactions , pick and choose me for what? How about you tweet out stuff about the fake woke Karen’s ? You won’t. Dextero how many genders are there? Say it out loud. You know the answer. Men can’t get pregnant

Adin Ross accused of homophobia and transphobia after Kick clips get shared on Twitter and Reddit

Adin Ross has been embroiled in a string of controversies over the past few months, with much of the attention focused on his relationship with Andrew Tate. He recently faced backlash for showing explicit content on his stream without any repercussions from Kick.

The internet is also buzzing with clips of the streamer making remarks, such as "It was Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve." A few days ago, he called self-proclaimed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes to discuss how he planned to observe the so-called "Day of Hate."

ostonox @ostonox Adin Ross calls up Nazi Nick Fuentes on Kick to ask about Day of Hate, a "planned holiday to hate on Jews" and asks if he's planning on celebrating



Adin Ross calls up Nazi Nick Fuentes on Kick to ask about Day of Hate, a "planned holiday to hate on Jews" and asks if he's planning on celebratinghttps://t.co/QTM8ZvnwJj

Here's a link to the now-deleted clip from one of Adin Ross's recent streams with Trainwreckstv where he made a number of comments regarding the LGBTQ+ community.

After Trainwrecks left the Discord call, Adin Ross made an offhand comment while talking to chat, asserting that there were only two genders:

"How many genders are there? There's two, chat. Yes, sir! Ws in the f*cking chat."

The streamer has since doubled down on his comments, tweeting this from his official account hours after the stream ended:

adin @adinross THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS. THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS.

What has "half-brother" Miller Ross said about Adin?

In his long thread, Miller Ross denounced Adin for his views and correlated his current comments and change of personality to his close association with Andrew Tate last year, shortly after his breakup with Pami. In fact, Ross was the first major Twitch streamer to let Tate on their channel.

Miller Ross @mmmmmmmmiller Last year, my brother started talking to the controversial influencer Andrew Tate online. Adin had just gone through a bad breakup with this girl Pami (his first serious relationship) and was really vulnerable. I showed our dad some of Tate’s content and he got really worried. Last year, my brother started talking to the controversial influencer Andrew Tate online. Adin had just gone through a bad breakup with this girl Pami (his first serious relationship) and was really vulnerable. I showed our dad some of Tate’s content and he got really worried.

Miller went on to say that the family was against Adin Ross's affinity towards Andrew Tate and that his father actively tried to stop him for flying to Romania after Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested on human trafficking charges. Around the same time, Adin cut out a large portion of the family who disapproved of his actions.

Miller Ross @mmmmmmmmiller When our dad found out Adin was going to fly to Romania to visit Andrew Tate in prison, he tried to intervene, but Adin totally cut him off. By the time he flew out, he’d cut off aunts, an uncle, cousins, and at least one grandparent. The people that raised him. His blood. When our dad found out Adin was going to fly to Romania to visit Andrew Tate in prison, he tried to intervene, but Adin totally cut him off. By the time he flew out, he’d cut off aunts, an uncle, cousins, and at least one grandparent. The people that raised him. His blood.

Miller Ross also divulged that he had kept his relationship with Adin hushed and had refrained from showing his disapproval until the recent adult content incident. He ended the thread with a scathing critique of the company his half-brother kept and blasted him for "torturing" their family.

The final tweet in the thread (Image via Miller Ross/Twitter)

At the time of the Twitch ban, Adin Ross had over seven million followers on the platform but had already announced that he would be streaming on Kick. It remains to be seen whether the Stake-owned platform will take any action against him.

