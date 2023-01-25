How did Adin Ross get so close to Andrew Tate? Exploring the internet personalities' association

Twitch streamer Adin Ross and controversial internet star Andrew Tate have been acquainted with each other since the middle of 2022. Despite the latter's incarceration, the duo claim to be very good friends.

Their first meet-up happened online when Adin invited Andrew Tate to his Twitch stream. With that, Tate added himself to the long list of celebrities to have appeared on Adin's Twitch broadcast.

In July 2022, the duo met over a Discord conference, which was the start of what turned out to be a coalition between the two individuals.

How did Adin Ross and Andrew Tate become friends?

For those unaware, Andrew Tate and Adin Ross, at least in the initial stages of their acquaintances, had starkly different personalities. Adin is more akin to the W/L community, characterized by a hyper-energetic demeanor, loud music, and a laid-back approach, while Andrew typically has a more somber and hypermasculine outlook on life.

The duo's first encounter turned out to be more of a coaching lesson given to Adin by the self-proclaimed Top G. While streaming, the latter urged Adin to work out, as well as what turned out to be a popular line, to drink "sparkling water" instead of normal water.

They proceeded to stream more regularly. Later that month, while news related to Andrew Tate was making the rounds, fellow streamer Felix "xQc" entered the fray. The pair ended up having a heated debate on one of Adin's streams.

Among the various topics that the duo argued about was Tate's take on women driving. According to the 36-year-old:

“So when you see the worst parking you’ve ever seen in your life, you don’t think it’s a female, it’s just as equally likely to be a man in your view?”

xQc rebuked such biases and stated that gender does not determine one's driving aptitude. Furthermore, Tate explained that women should be discouraged from entering clubs alone because they could be abused. Expanding on his philosophy, he said:

"If I walk out to a carpark and someone's trying to break into my car. Even if the locks to my car are secure. I would still decimate the said individual for attempting to steal my property."

Despite being a passive participant in the debate, Adin Ross encouraged Andrew Tate by platforming him. Aside from xQc, Tate has had run-ins with HasanAbi as well, all platformed by the 22-year-old Florida man.

In August and September 2022, Andrew Tate was de-platformed by several notable social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter (he has since been unbanned on the last one).

His ban meant that Adin could not collude with Andrew at the same frequency. In November 2022, Adin welcomed Tate back to his Twitch channel. At the time, they had already bonded and planned to make an IRL stream.

The following month, in December 2022, Adin Ross finally met Andrew Tate in person after the former had traveled to Dubai. Despite their close-knit relationship, Andrew continues to be scathingly critical of Adin's physique, which he re-iterated during their IRL stream.

This resulted in a gradual change in Adin, who stated that he would work it out in the coming months and even shave off his head to imitate the former kickboxer.

Adin Ross' stance after Andrew Tate's arrest

On December 29, Andrew Tate, along with his brother and two other individuals, was taken into police custody for allegedly being involved in human trafficking and sexual assault.

Adin Ross, despite the nature of the allegations, stated his intentions of siding with Tate. The former tweeted:

adin @adinross Andrew & Tristian Tate just got arrested.. there’s no way man. Andrew & Tristian Tate just got arrested.. there’s no way man.

He continued with his show of support by shaving his head off. Adin was invited to the Full Send Podcast, where, upon being asked about the repercussions of supporting Tate, he stated:

"That's a really good question to ask, because it's like I don't even know what's gonna happen to him, bro. We just gotta wait and see."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Besides my lawyer, I'm allowed 5 visitors,



4 are family members and the 5th is I've just filled in my visitation form.Besides my lawyer, I'm allowed 5 visitors,4 are family members and the 5th is @adinross I've just filled in my visitation form.Besides my lawyer, I'm allowed 5 visitors,4 are family members and the 5th is @adinross

Earlier this month, Andrew Tate took to Twitter to reveal that Adin Ross is among the only five members he is permitted to meet while in jail, further strengthening their ever-growing relationship.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes