Trainwreckstv defends Adin Ross after he showed adult content to his audience while streaming on Kick, calls arguments disingenuous

Kick advocate and advisor Tyler "Trainwreckstv" Niknam defended Adin Ross's actions of pulling up adult content while livestreaming on the platform, calling the arguments "disingenuous" and pathetic.

Tyler has received a lot of backlash in the last few days due to numerous explicit incidents on Kick, which have left many on the internet doubtful of the platform's ability to moderate. The streamer was addressing those very concerns about the Terms of Service when he insinuated that the backlash over Adin Ross showing a p*rn website on stream was an exaggeration.

Downplaying the incident, Trainwreckstv said that those people talking about it are being disingenuous in their arguments:

"The way you guys reacted, 'Oh my god, he pulled up a tab of p*rnhhub in front of...' Bruh, like when the f*ck is the public gonna wake up and see how disingenuous and pathetic some of these large creators are, like bruh."

Trainwreckstv criticized for downplaying Kick TOS violations

For those unaware, Kick, the new platform which has been making headlines for attracting a range of new creators to migrate from Twitch, has come under fire for not being able to moderate creators such as Adin Ross, who got no penalty for showing the front page of an adult website to thousands of people in the audience.

The backlash has only increased after another streamer was banned for just a day after he was caught indulging in s*xual actions in the form of oral s*x while streaming on Kick, forcing Trainwreckstv to address the TOS policies of the platform.

While doing so, he started talking about Adin's incident. He explained why the huge controversy was unnecessary, scoffing at the idea that children on the internet have no access to adult websites owing to parental restrictions.

"Even if the parents get involved. You understand? Restrict the internet from their kids fully, with fully f*cking guidance. Or, which we all know is the case. If you want to give the argument that all these kids have parental restrictions on their PCs, that's fine."

Trainwreckstv continued with his line of thought and mentioned that despite having parentally controlled PCs, most get handheld devices such as smartphones at an early age and hinted that restricting their online access there would be next to impossible.

"Motherf*ckers have all got phones at age 9, you understand me? This idea that all of these people that have access to the internet, like, it's the craziest sh*t. Lie, they pick and chose when we need to restrict everything, like..."

Reddit reactions to Trainwreckstv downplaying the Adin Ross incident

Here's how r/LivestreamFail reacted to the news:

Adin Ross has since addressed the issue before releasing an official video announcing his move to Kick as his regular platform for streaming.

