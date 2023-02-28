Adin Ross wants IShowSpeed to move to Kick after getting banned from streaming on YouTube for a week following strike

On February 28, after Darren "IShowSpeed" revealed in a screenshot and a short clip that he has been banned from streaming on YouTube for a week, Adin Ross came out guns blazing and asked the former to make the move to Kick.

Adin Ross made the move to the Stake-owned platform a few days ago and has been embroiled in a number of scandals since then, including streaming explicit adult content on the site without any repercussions.

IShowSpeed has revealed that the reason he was banned was because he violated YouTube's spam policy.

"Don't be dumb": Adin Ross advises IShowSpeed to ditch YouTube because they treat him like a "peasant"

Darren has had a massively successful 2022, becoming a top streamer on the red platform following his ban from Twitch. His meteoric rise was rewarded by the platform as he went on to win the Breakout Streamer Award at this year's YouTube Streamys. However, the 18-year-old has had his fair bit of controversy over the years and it has not been a smooth journey.

In a clip that he shared on social media, IShowSpeed explained why he has been banned and the reason for not being able to stream for a week. Citing the spam, deceptive practices, and scams policy, the YouTuber revealed that he had unknowingly violated copyright by watching The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1 Speed received a strike so he won’t be able to stream for a week.

Speed received a strike so he won’t be able to stream for a week. https://t.co/0scyJ6CDRD

"I did something very dumb, I didn't know that it was copyrighted and now... Why I got banned is because I was streaming FIFA, which is streaming on YouTube right now they are doing a FIFA d'Or and I just wanted to see like, who won. I streamed it, they gave me a warning..."

Violating copyrights like this is obviously nothing to scoff at and while the punishment might seem justified to some, Adin Ross has taken the opportunity to advise IShowSpeed to make a switch to Kick.

Interestingly, the Kick-Superbowl copyright controversy has been a major topic of discussion among the streaming community recently after Adin Ross streamed the Super Bowl on the platform for free.

Describing how YouTube has treated IShowSpeed as a peasant, Adin tweeted this to convince him by hinting at a million-dollar deal:

"Kick. Stop being dumb they treat u like a peasant when you’re their biggest streamer. You deserve equity and a multi million dollar deal. Equity alone .. you’ll be an owner of your own platform. Don’t be dumb bro .. I love u"

adin @adinross @ishowspeedsui Kick. Stop being dumb they treat u like a peasant when you’re their biggest streamer. You deserve equity and a multi million dollar deal. Equity alone .. you’ll be an owner of your own platform. Don’t be dumb bro .. I love u @ishowspeedsui Kick. Stop being dumb they treat u like a peasant when you’re their biggest streamer. You deserve equity and a multi million dollar deal. Equity alone .. you’ll be an owner of your own platform. Don’t be dumb bro .. I love u

Twitter reaction to the offer

People had varying reactions to the offer from Ross. Here are a few of them:

chalice. @chaliceryuk @adinross @ishowspeedsui Bros trying to bring everyone else down with him lmfao @adinross @ishowspeedsui Bros trying to bring everyone else down with him lmfao

LittleChips @Spider_Amaziing @adinross @ishowspeedsui Let him figure things out on he's own if he wants to go to kick let him but if he doesn't let him stay on YouTube until he changes he's mind @adinross @ishowspeedsui Let him figure things out on he's own if he wants to go to kick let him but if he doesn't let him stay on YouTube until he changes he's mind

Zedia @ZediaXZedia @adinross @ishowspeedsui Kick will never get advertisers other than stake gambling. @adinross @ishowspeedsui Kick will never get advertisers other than stake gambling.

Robi @TSS_Swag @adinross @ishowspeedsui even though he is the biggest streamer on youtube, he doesn't deserve to be treated like a god, he did a mistake and he knows that, unlucky @adinross @ishowspeedsui even though he is the biggest streamer on youtube, he doesn't deserve to be treated like a god, he did a mistake and he knows that, unlucky

IShowSpeed has indicated that he will be appealing the ban, but platforms are generally very strict with copyright strikes. Unless he does make a jump to Kick following Adin Ross' advice or to any other platform, fans will need to wait for the ban to lift for their favorite streamer to get back on the air.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes