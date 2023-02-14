Adin Ross and other streamers could be sued for millions by NFL for streaming Super Bowl 2023, according to a prominent lawyer

On February 14, esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" shared a video from prominent lawyer Tom "AttorneyTom" discussing certain big streamers broadcasting the Super Bowl on Kick.

AttorneyTom claimed that content creators re-broadcasting the NFL was a "big problem," saying that it was copyright infringement.

He said it doesn't matter what the platform's Terms of Service (ToS) are because the NFL owns the copyrights to broadcast the Super Bowl. The lawyer stated:

"But there's a big problem with that! It is still copyright infringement! It doesn't matter what the terms and conditions were, on that particular platform because the NFL is the one that owns the copyright."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I asked a lawyer about Adin Ross streaming the Super Bowl and if he could be sued



“If NFL pursues legal action it could be millions and millions of $” I asked a lawyer about Adin Ross streaming the Super Bowl and if he could be sued “If NFL pursues legal action it could be millions and millions of $” https://t.co/wLuyzk9Hwc

AttorneyTom claims streamers may get into "real trouble" if NFL decides to take legal action

The 48-second-long clip started with AttorneyTom recalling some big-name streamers re-broadcasting the Super Bowl on the Trainwreckstv-backed platform Kick.

He mentioned content creators justifying their actions by claiming that there were no terms or conditions prohibiting them from doing so:

"So I saw last night a couple of big streamers re-broadcasting the Super Bowl, in real-time, to hundreds of thousands of people. Their justifications for these action was that their new streaming website didn't have a term or condition that prohibited such actions."

AttorneyTom claimed this was a "big problem" and stated that streamers infringed on copyrights. He went on to say that if the professional football league decides to sue, it could cost millions of dollars in damages:

"So unless they got permission from the NFL to re-stream the game in real-time, that is likely copyright infringement, with damages in the millions and millions, and millions of dollars."

The 28-year-old lawyer added that the content creator's "only hope" was that the NFL would not take legal action. Otherwise, they risk getting into "real trouble":

"The only hope that these streamers have is that the NFL does not pursue legal action because if they do, they could be in real trouble."

Streaming community reacts to AttorneyTom's clip

Jake Lucky's tweet featuring AttorneyTom's take went viral on social media, attracting hundreds of fan reactions. Here's what the streaming community had to say:

Relay @RelayTS @JakeSucky @attorney_tom Have no idea how Adin Ross thought I was okay to stream it in the first place @JakeSucky @attorney_tom Have no idea how Adin Ross thought I was okay to stream it in the first place 😭

jake @JaykDayvas @JakeSucky @attorney_tom was this actually a surprise to anyone? it’s the nfl bro they’re going to sue @JakeSucky @attorney_tom was this actually a surprise to anyone? it’s the nfl bro they’re going to sue

wynz @WynzWORLD @JakeSucky @attorney_tom Bro got a lawyer to tell us streaming super bowl is illegal @JakeSucky @attorney_tom Bro got a lawyer to tell us streaming super bowl is illegal 💀

Mirage's Burner Account @MirageBurner @JakeSucky @attorney_tom But if the NFL doesn’t pursue legal action then next year more streamers will look that Adin didn’t get in trouble and will also stream the Super Bowl @JakeSucky @attorney_tom But if the NFL doesn’t pursue legal action then next year more streamers will look that Adin didn’t get in trouble and will also stream the Super Bowl

Aj Torres @theajtorres @JakeSucky @attorney_tom The NFL went after some churches for having a superbowl party. They will take legal action against some streamers lol @JakeSucky @attorney_tom The NFL went after some churches for having a superbowl party. They will take legal action against some streamers lol

AttorneyTom is a catastrophic personal injury and high-stakes litigation lawyer best known for analyzing cases involving content creators and influencers.

He recently filed a lawsuit against Logan Paul, his manager Jeffrey "Jeff" Levin, Jake Greenbaum (Crypto King), Eddie Ibanez, and Danielle Strobel for their roles in the controversial cryptocurrency project, CryptoZoo.

