Coffeezilla reveals a class-action lawsuit was filed against Logan Paul for his role in CryptoZoo

On February 3, 2023, YouTuber Stephen "Coffeezilla" took to Twitter to reveal that a class-action lawsuit was filed against popular internet personality Logan Paul for his role in CryptoZoo.

Coffeezilla shared a legal document that was officially filed by catastrophic personal injury and high-stakes litigation lawyer Tom "AttorneyTom." According to the document, in addition to Paul, his manager, Jeffrey "Jeff" Levin, Crypto King (Jake Greenbaum), Eddie Ibanez, and others were also being sued.

Coffeezilla's tweet read:

"Logan Paul was just sued in a class action lawsuit for his role in CryptoZoo, along with Jeff Levin, Crypto King, Eddie Ibanez, and more."

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT Logan Paul was just sued in a class action lawsuit for his role in CryptoZoo, along with Jeff Levin, Crypto King, Eddie Ibanez and more. Logan Paul was just sued in a class action lawsuit for his role in CryptoZoo, along with Jeff Levin, Crypto King, Eddie Ibanez and more. 🚨Logan Paul was just sued in a class action lawsuit for his role in CryptoZoo, along with Jeff Levin, Crypto King, Eddie Ibanez and more. https://t.co/Wmk3jM8grx

AttorneyTom provides details about the legal action he's taking against Logan Paul

On January 16, 2023, AttorneyTom shared a video titled "I'm Suing* Logan Paul (Arbitration)," in which he detailed the legal action he was pursuing against the influencer.

The video began with the lawyer revealing the people named in the lawsuit. He stated:

"After weeks of investigation and speaking to a significant number of CryptoZoo victims, we've taken legal action against CryptoZoo Incorporated, Logan Paul, Danielle Strobel, Jeff Levin, Eddie Ibanez, and Jake Greenbaum."

AttorneyTom then mentioned the allegations levied against Paul's CryptoZoo project, saying:

"Alleging fraud, express breach of contract, implied breach of contract, unjust enrichment, violation of Delaware's Prohibited Trade Practices, negligence, fraudulent misrepresentation, and conspiracy to commit fraud."

AttorneyTom stated that he and his team represented victims, ranging from those who had lost "a couple of hundred dollars" to those who had lost more than $100,000. He added that "many more arbitrations" will be opened in the "near future":

"At the time of releasing this video, my team and I currently represent victims from all around the world. Ranging from consumers who lost a couple of 100 dollars to over $100,000. Additionally, we have officially filed our first Arbitration Action and we anticipate many more arbitrations will be opened up in the near future."

AttorneyTom @attorney_tom We have officially filed a class action lawsuit in the Western District of Texas against Logan Paul et al. for the CryptoZoo fiasco. (This is in addition to the numerous cases heading to arbitration on the matter.) We have officially filed a class action lawsuit in the Western District of Texas against Logan Paul et al. for the CryptoZoo fiasco. (This is in addition to the numerous cases heading to arbitration on the matter.) https://t.co/BIC5v63TGZ

"A new saga begins" - Online community reacts to Coffeezilla's tweet on Logan Paul getting sued

Coffeezilla's tweet about Paul being sued in a class-action lawsuit went viral on the social media platform. Among the numerous community members who reacted to it was YouTube content creator The Act Man, who said:

"A new saga begins."

Twitter user @iambhutia lauded Coffeezilla for his "unrelenting and well researched" work, which helped "expose the scam":

Another Twitter user, @EddieKNYC, advised people "not to invest in any project," explaining:

Eduard Kanchik @EddieKNYC @coffeebreak_YT @attorney_tom All crypto defi projects are unregulated and very risky. Most project failed from a year ago. So don’t invest in to any project if you can’t afford to lose the $ no matter who is promoting it. @coffeebreak_YT @attorney_tom All crypto defi projects are unregulated and very risky. Most project failed from a year ago. So don’t invest in to any project if you can’t afford to lose the $ no matter who is promoting it.

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

SmallCapSteve @smallcapsteve @coffeebreak_YT

Logan has lots more to be concerned about here. @attorney_tom The SEC is coming. Possibly the DoJ.Logan has lots more to be concerned about here. @coffeebreak_YT @attorney_tom The SEC is coming. Possibly the DoJ.Logan has lots more to be concerned about here.

DΞfinitΞlyDJ(💙,🧡) @DefinitelyDJ @coffeebreak_YT @attorney_tom it seems now alot of influencers especially those based in the US need to be careful what they do in the NFT space @coffeebreak_YT @attorney_tom it seems now alot of influencers especially those based in the US need to be careful what they do in the NFT space

Yanick P @WaWaYanickP @coffeebreak_YT @attorney_tom I hope the investors will get their initial back, or at least part of it @coffeebreak_YT @attorney_tom I hope the investors will get their initial back, or at least part of it

On December 17, 2022, Coffeezilla published a three-part investigative series for CyptoZoo and dubbed Paul's venture the "biggest scam."

Interested readers who want to learn more about the controversy can click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes