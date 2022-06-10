“Your YPP suspension followed your now-deleted tweet” - YouTube confirms the reason for demonetizing The Act Man’s channel

YouTube content creator The Act Man's battle against Quantum TV reached a new height yesterday after the former got his YouTube channel demonetized by the video-sharing platform's staff.
Later in the day, YouTube's official Twitter account provided context towards the content creator's recent demonetization.
YouTube clarifies why The Act Man's channel was demonetized
YouTube finally provided context for the content creator's recent suspension from the YouTube Partner Program and his channel's demonetization.
According to YouTube's official Twitter handle (@TeamYouTube), Act Man's suspension was enforced because of some tweets that threatened to dox the family members of the platform's creators and employees.
The YouTuber shared some of the deleted tweets, which directly pointed out YouTube's inaction after Quantum TV doxxed his family. In the now-deleted tweet, the creator claimed that he would be starting a new video series called "Doxing Adventures w/ Act Man."
The YouTuber provided more context towards the updates posted on the social media platform.
Fans react to YouTube's statement
While community members did not appreciate YouTube's official statement, several fans clarified that The Act Man never wanted to intentionally dox anyone's personal information.
Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" provided his take on the controversy and hoped that the situation would soon escalate to a real lawsuit.
Twitter users pointed out that the YouTuber was making satirical comments to call out the platform's decision to defend Quantum TV.
Several fans on Twitter could not believe YouTube's statement and wanted the Google-owned platform to restore the content creator's channel.
Esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, Jake Lucky provided his take on the ongoing drama.
The Act Man has been shrouded in controversy ever since he first criticized Quantum TV's questionable take on Elden Ring. The former also called out the latter's unethical ways of copyright striking other content creators whenever they criticized him.
Quantum TV then went on to get in touch with The Act Man's mother and doxxed his personal information. The altercation did not go well with Act Man for clear reasons and he was forced to release another video exposing Quantum TV's antics.
However, on June 9, Act Man revealed that his latest, one-hour-long video titled "The Dark Age of YouTube" was removed from the platform after the video-sharing platform's staff claimed that the video contained n*dity and s*xual content.
Following this, Act Man's entire channel was demonetized and he was soon removed from the YouTube Partner Program.