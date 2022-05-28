Who is Emma Langevin? Tracing the YouTuber’s rise and fall from fame, all within 24 hours

Famous American personality Emma Langevin is a recognizable figure on the internet, with a large fan following on social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch.

She began her online career in 2019 after uploading her first-ever short video on TikTok, joking about amethysts, the purple gemstone.

Her sense of humor, quirky content, and unique Jersey accent were the catalysts for her fame, and she went on to get more than 300k followers and six million likes on her main TikTok account in the short span of a few months.

Aside from being a well-known TikTok personality, Emma Langevin was featured in a Corpse Husband music video, which further boosted her fame. She also has a good presence on Twitch and has collaborated with famous Twitch personalities like Disguised Toast, AnthonyZ, and former Twitch streamer Sykkuno.

However, the viral internet personality became the victim of cancel culture after some Twitter users revealed that she had followed some questionable people on Twitter.

Why was Emma Langevin canceled?

Back in 2020, users on Twitter began digging through Emma's account and realized that the latter had followed some questionable accounts on the social media platform. Some Twitter users mentioned that she was following "white supremacists" and accused her of being sympathetic to their views.

shoe @shoe0nhead this tiktok girl went viral like yesterday for her cute accent and got canceled in a record 24 hours for following blaire, greg and i. now she's apologizing. as if they're not going to keep finding things to cancel her over until they see her cry. extremely healthy website. this tiktok girl went viral like yesterday for her cute accent and got canceled in a record 24 hours for following blaire, greg and i. now she's apologizing. as if they're not going to keep finding things to cancel her over until they see her cry. extremely healthy website. https://t.co/EMuKiJdUHM

The accusations against Emma went viral on Twitter, and several fans provided their opinions on the YouTuber's content. Other Twitter users, like Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum), shot back at the accuser and showcased controversial tweets made by her in the past.

Possum Reviews @ReviewsPossum This is the girl trying to cancel Emma Langevin for the crime of following Blaire White. This is the girl trying to cancel Emma Langevin for the crime of following Blaire White. https://t.co/TvjKgTpTgL

Following the immense backlash received, the accuser made her Twitter account private.

Emma Langevin responds to being canceled by the internet

Emma Langevin took to her main YouTube channel a few days later and uploaded a video titled I went viral & got canceled in 24 hours | Emma Langevin.

In the three-minute-long video, the YouTuber provided her side of the story and claimed that her satirical content was misrepresented and used against her. One of the things that she mentioned in her address was:

"I got canceled within 24 hours. I went from having 2,000 followers on a Twitter account that I had had for two weeks to gaining 112,000 in four days. And don't get me wrong, I did have a decent-sized following on TikTok before any of this happened, but it grew very gradually and mostly stayed within the app."

She pointed out that she was a comedian and that the videos she posts on her social media handles are made in jest. She expressed her regret by stating:

"I just wanted to tell d*ck jokes on the internet. But as I've said, you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. You know?"

After highlighting some of the tweets she made responding to people who were trying to cancel her, Emma Langevin concluded the video on a serious note:

"I would never condone, endorse, or support any type of discrimination. We have all said or done stupid s**t at one point or another, and that is why we need to be able to have these civilized discussions so we can promote growth and change."

Following the video, Emma uploaded five more videos to her YouTube channel, but she hasn't uploaded any video content since. However, she continues to stream on Twitch and regularly posts content on her TikTok account.

