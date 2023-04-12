"Praying for you": Sneako responds to Chris Tyson after MrBeast member countertrolls controversial streamer for his HRT comments

Chris Tyson and Nico "Sneako" have been beefing online after the former was revealed to be on Hormone Replacement Therapy a couple of days ago. While the news of the popular MrBeast member transitioning to their preferred gender was welcomed by supporters, right-leaning online personalities such as Nico have spoken out against it, saying it affects the youth.

A controversial online figure, Sneako is known for his red pill takes and conspiracy theories. Not a stranger to online feuds, the former YouTuber has repeatedly spoken out against the LGBTQ+ community, so it's natural that he would clash with Chris Tyson. Here's how he responded to one of Tyson's tweets from almost a month ago:

"We are praying for you, Chris. I hope you realize how much impact your decisions are having on the youth. This is not the right path."

I hope you realize how much impact your decisions are having on the youth.



Sneako's history of transphobia and what led him to respond with prayers to Chris Tyson's HRT

This is not the first time that Nico has directly talked about Chris Tyson's transition. Just last week, he shared a clip of himself ranting on stream about MrBeast backing Chris being on HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy). The controversial streamer went on to claim that the world's biggest YouTuber should be telling his friend that transitioning is "not okay." He stated:

"MrBeast should be telling Chris this is not okay. You should raise your son. You should stay with your wife. You should not be painting your fingernails, putting on lipstick, and taking estrogen, as a married man, in your 20s."

We need to approach this delusion with empathy.

As mentioned before, Sneako has frequently disparaged the LGBTQ+ community and even went on Adin Ross's stream to talk about transgenderism where he equated it with delusions and mental illness. Ross himself has made highly problematic comments recently which have been widely criticized for being transphobic.

Adin Ross Debates SNEAKO



As for Chris Tyson's situation, the members of MrBeast's rotating list of characters who regularly appear in his videos are on the receiving end of much trolling from fans and viewers who have not been accommodating of their HRT. In a thread dating back to last month, Chris posted a meme to push back against these people, captioned:

"What people actually want when people say “I miss Chris’ old style”"

This was naturally followed by one of the very same people who Chris Tyson called out in the meme, asking for the "old" Chris to come back:

"Ur fruity now we want the old u back"

In their reply, the YouTuber chose to roast Sneako, referencing his viral c*ckold story:

"Sorry I can’t be the true alpha male you need like your c*cklord Sneako"

This is what led to the Twitter spat between the two.

The discourse surrounding transitioning and transphobia is dominating the online space right now, with even video games coming into the argument. Gamers will remember the huge controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy after activists advocated for a boycott of the game following JK Rowling's transphobic comments.

