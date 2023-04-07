"MrBeast should be telling Chris this is not okay" - Controversial streamer Sneako gives his hot take on Chris Tyson being on HRT

During a recent stream on Rumble, controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" gave his hot take on the revelation that MrBeast member Chris Tyson was undergoing hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

While he was reacting to a video titled Meatcanyon Responds To Sneako Meets Charlie by YouTuber Papa Meat, the streamer namedropped Chris Tyson, claiming that people like them "believe in nothing" and "follow anything."

According to Sneako, Jimmy "MrBeast" should be telling Tyson that the situation was "not okay." He remarked:

"MrBeast should be telling Chris this is not okay. You should raise your son. You should stay with your wife. You should not be painting your fingernails, putting on lipstick, and taking estrogen, as a married man, in your 20s."

Sneako shares a contentious take on Chris Tyson's revelation, saying "this lifestyle is not going to work"

Chris Tyson, a well-known figure in the MrBeast community, went viral on April 6, 2023, after they revealed that they were on hormone replacement therapy. In a social media update, Tyson wrote:

"Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles GNC (gender-nonconforming) people have to jump through to get life-saving, gender-affirming healthcare in a first-world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Chris from MrBeast's crew revealed that he is on hormone replacement therapy. 🏳️‍⚧️ #DramaAlert Chris from MrBeast's crew revealed that he is on hormone replacement therapy. 🏳️‍⚧️ #DramaAlert https://t.co/2q30PjEwvd

As the revelation gained traction, controversial personality Sneako gave his opinion on the matter during his Rumble broadcast. A clip from the livestream began with him criticizing Papa Meat's YouTube video, saying:

"Lied about me. Not knowing what you believe in and everybody watching, consequently is going to be dumber after watching this video. Everybody! Everybody that subscribes to you, is dumber. That's fine. If you're okay with that. You should care, in my opinion, about what value you add to your audience. You should try to uplift them from some way. You should try to make them think differently."

The permanently banned YouTuber then showcased a tweet featuring Chris Tyson and commented:

"You're seeing people like this. People who believe in nothing. People who don't follow anything. They end up taking HRT. They end up leaving their wife and kid. And I'm sorry, if this sounds insulting, the people in the circle are not even going to try to uplift them."

Continuing further, Sneako added:

"I say this with full empathy, you are mentally unwell. You need to get off the internet. You need to start training. This lifestyle is not going to work. You are going to be extremely depressed in the future, once the dopamine from everybody validating your estrogen wears off. This is what I'm talking about."

Sneako is one of the internet's most divisive figures. He recently got into a massive feud with Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL." Readers who want to learn more about their beef can click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes