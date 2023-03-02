On March 2, Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" went live on his channel from Japan. While reacting to trending topics on the internet, fans shared Josh "YourRAGE's" most recent tweet, in which he claimed that Felix "xQc" was lying when he said Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" was not banned due to spam reports.

YourRAGE @YourRAGEz Stream Mood @streammood Xqc believes there is another reason behind Bruce ban other than spam reporting.

"There is no such thing as spam reporting* Xqc believes there is another reason behind Bruce ban other than spam reporting."There is no such thing as spam reporting* https://t.co/jRzv8rRcpc LIE. LIE. LIE. LIE. LIE. Unless this was a recent change within the last 6 months. Ive literally been banned THREE times ( all reversed in the future for a “mistake” on their end ) & both my partner manager & people working with twitch would tell me It was an influx of reports twitter.com/streammood/sta… LIE. LIE. LIE. LIE. LIE. Unless this was a recent change within the last 6 months. Ive literally been banned THREE times ( all reversed in the future for a “mistake” on their end ) & both my partner manager & people working with twitch would tell me It was an influx of reports twitter.com/streammood/sta…

Upon reading the strong social media update, HasanAbi weighed in on the situation, saying that xQc was "wrong." He went on to say that female and Black content creators on the platform have "different experiences."

"I think xQc is wrong on this" - HasanAbi provides his take on xQc saying that BruceDropEmOff was not banned because of spam reports

HasanAbi was two hours into his livestream on March 2, when a viewer shared YourRAGE's most recent tweet. The Turkish-American personality read it out loud to his audience, saying:

"YourRAGE, 'Lie. Lie. Lie. Lie. Lie. Unless this was a recent change within the last six months. I've literally been banned THREE times (all reversed in the future for a 'mistake' on their end) & both my partner manager & people working with Twitch would tell me it was an influx of reports.'"

When the political commentator read this, he smirked and claimed that xQc was "wrong." According to HasanAbi, it was a "different experience" for female and Black content creators:

"Let me tell you what it is. I think xQc is wrong on this and I think a lot of top female content creators, even, and most female content creators, Black content creators will tell you that it is a very different experience. Especially if they are not the tippy-top of the top dogs."

HasanAbi then watched xQc's clip, in which the latter claimed that receiving a suspension after being spam-reported was a "myth." He stated:

"I spoke with Twitch staff extensively, okay? And spam reports are not a thing. I've been shown that spam reports that actually end up being a ban on Twitch are not a thing. I have been told and shown that it's a myth and it's not possible. It doesn't happen. Nope! There are no times when it can happen! Not possible!

Timestamp: 02:12:50

The 31-year-old streamer asserted that xQc's statement was incorrect and elaborated:

"No, he's wrong. Here's why he's wrong. There are hundreds of thousands of content creators on this platform and not every single content creator on this platform has a dedicated, working, very active, partner-manager. I, myself, am one of the people who does. xQc is also, understandably, one of the people who does. So we get spam reported all the f**king time!"

HasanAbi explained why top-ranking streamers like himself and xQc don't get banned after getting spam-reported:

"The reason why we don't get clapped immediately and instantaneously, in what seems like otherwise an automated process, is because we have a level of control over that. Or not control, rather, we have a level of communication. Not every single person, unfortunately, has that capacity, because the platform doesn't have that. The platform doesn't have enough working hands to basically look at every single person."

HasanAbi claimed that if VODs of "top dogs" like himself are widely reported, they are taken down and reviewed by Twitch staff:

"Your VOD (video on demand), even if you get mass reported, even if you're me, even when you have someone, even if you're one of the top dogs, even if you get mass-reported as one of the top dogs on the platform, your VOD will still be taken off, for a second, okay? As it goes to human eyes, for some kind of, like, additional moderation. Okay? That's how that works."

A few moments later, the Just Chatting content creator commented on xQc attracting community attention due to his shenanigans, which could result in "a bit more scrutiny":

"xQc says s**t all the timehthat I'm sure draws a lot of ire from people who are like, 'F**k this guy! I hate him! He's eating his toenails! I want to f**king end him! I want to end his career! I want to get him banned!' Right? They do that, but, because of his statusnon the platform, I'm sure people look at it with a little bit more scrutiny. Do you get it?"

HasanAbi continued the conversation by comparing the situation to BruceDropEmOff and YourRAGE:

"Whereas I feel like Bruce, and I feel like YourRAGE and all of these other content creators are one, relatively new in being big content creators. And two, have a different level of... have a different level of care, that is implemented by the platform. In some instances, not even deliberately."

Fans react to HasanAbi's take

HasanAbi's comment on xQc claiming that BruceDropEmOff was not banned due to spam reports quickly went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the streaming community had to say:

For context, BruceDropEmOff was banned for the third time on March 1, 2023. The former One True King (OTK) member took to Twitter to claim that his channel was spam-reported 13 times and added that Twitch "decided" to ban him after he held a banner with the text "F**k dem," next to a box of crackers.

