"This is so dumb" - BruceDropEmOff holds a "F**k dem" banner along with box of crackers after getting unbanned on Twitch, streaming community reacts

After serving a long suspension, the streaming community reacted after popular Twitch streamer and former OTK member Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" returned to the Amazon-owned platform.

However, Bruce created controversy through his first return stream by showcasing a packet of "crackers." This was the same word he used that had landed him in trouble and ultimately led to his suspension.

A clip of him showing a "F**k Dem" banner along with a packet of biscuits with the cracker branding was shared to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. One user critically stated:

"This is so dumb, lmao. you get banned for a month and the first thing you do when you come back is double down on a hill that nobody cares about."

Streaming community critical over BruceDropEmOff's supposed 'racist' gesture

The streaming community, and in particular, the LSF (LivestreamFail) subreddit, has been vocal in its criticism of BruceDropEmOff's latest behavior. Upon his return, he appeared to mock the severity of his actions by showcasing a packet of biscuits with similar branding to the word he had been banned for.

The term "cracker" is often considered a racially charged word directed at white people. However, the issue of whether the term qualifies as a slur is a highly debated topic on Twitch. Here is the clip:

His latest gesture has sparked a lot of discussion within the streaming community. One user mentioned that he "doesn't care" since he will be shifting to Kick.com:

Another Redditor suggested that burning bridges with Twitch may not be the best of ideas:

Other users claimed that BruceDropEmOff is being openly racist towards white people. Some users chimed in by quoting the streamer making offensive remarks:

This Redditor called for another ban after the streamer crossed the line:

Another user mentioned how Bruce has a record of making unsavory comments:

Why did BruceDropEmOff leave OTK?

Days prior to his ban on Twitch, the streamer announced that he would be leaving One True King (OTK). Bruce didn't provide a detailed explanation for his departure in his Twitter post, but he subsequently went live on Twitch and launched a scathing attack against Matthew "Mizkif."

He did, however, hint that the reason he left was down to him being among the only black streamers in the organization:

“The reason I left is because I didn’t want to be the Black person that was going to carry them to triumph and hold the sword and take all the heat.”

BruceDropEmOff has already created a verified account on Kick.com. To understand why so many streamers are making the shift, click here.

