BruceDropEmOff has been banned again on Twitch just a few days after getting unbanned

Shortly after serving a month-long ban handed out on January 27, popular streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" was handed another ban earlier today. After serving his lengthy sentence, the former OTK member doubled down on his usage of racial slurs on his first stream.

On returning to Amazon's popular streaming platform after his 30-day suspension, the content creator held up a sign that read "f**k dem…” and a box of crackers during his live stream on February 27.

This ban marks the second time the 22-year-old YouTuber and streamer has been banned in 2023, specifically a month, and his third ban overall.

Fans react to BruceDropEmOff's second Twitch ban in a month

Although Twitch has not disclosed the reason for banning Bruce, many fans speculate BruceDropEmOff was allegedly banned once again because of his decision to hold up the sign and the box of crackers, which many deemed to be "dumb."

The streaming community, particularly the subreddit r/LivestreamFail , was quick to share opinions on Bruce's most recent ban, with many of them being critical and mocking the popular YouTuber and Streamer.

Many Redditors have echoed these same thoughts, with one weighing heavily on Bruce's decision to double down on his take and possibly ruining his career.

"What a waste, getting paid handsomely and going out of their way to jeopardize that stable income that is generational changer for him and his family. All they had to do was act normally and they still couldnt do that."

Despite quite a few fans and viewers questioning Bruce's decision to double down on his stance, he has found some support from many others. One fan supporting the YouTuber by stating:

"they couldn’t make it anymore obvious what their agenda is 😂😂"

Some fans and fellow content creators were also left quite perplexed as to why BruceDropEmOff was banned for the second time in less than a month.

A Twitter user even went as far as to state:

"free dat man"

These comments echo the movement that started after Kai Cenat, Bruce's friend and Twitch superstar, was unbanned.

For viewers who were wondering where all of the controversy stems from, one Redditor provided context about all of Bruce's prior bans and stated,

"Bruce was banned in January for encouraging viewers to end themselves, slurs, racism and then ban evasion"

The entire comment explains BruceDropEmOff's decision to "immediately double down" on his usage of racial slurs:

Bruce Responds to his Twitch Ban

Shortly after being banned from Twitch, Bruce took to Twitter to share his views.

The YouTuber stated:

"I really hope y'all seeing this s**t for what it truly is...please open ya'll f*****g eyes"

This, however, was not the first time Bruce has used the same racial slur on stream, and it seems that Bruce is not going to stop anytime soon. Fans have been left divided as some are glad Twitch is actively taking on racism, whereas some fans suggest that Twitch is merely targeting streamers of color because of their agenda against them.

