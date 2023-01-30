"Bruce next": Calls on Twitch to unban BruceDropEmOff intensify after Kai Cenat gets unbanned after three days

With Kai Cenat being unbanned from Twitch, fans are asking the Amazon-owned company to follow suit regarding BruceDropEmOff's controversial suspension. Both streamers were banned on their main channels on consecutive days, sparking a lot of debate in the streaming community as they were subject to much controversy prior to being suspended.

Since the creators have a shared viewer base, fans flooded the comments section when StreamerBans announced that Kai had been unbanned after three days.

Fans want Twitch to unban BruceDropEmOff after Kai Cenat's suspension is lifted

Numerous tweets asking for BruceDropEmOff's Twitch channel to be unbanned have been shared by supporters since his suspension came into effect. The restriction itself was a controversial topic, as the streamer had already made a splash with his abrupt resignation from OTK after a spat with Mizkif. The Texas streamer group has not had a good month (January 2022), with three members leaving the org since December.

As Bruce is one of the only two Black content creators in the group, some of his fans were irked by his decision to collaborate with Mizkif. They cited the resurfaced clips of the OTK co-founder saying racist things as one of the reasons for their dispute. Another bone fans picked was that Bruce seemed to have stopped associating with Kai Cenat in recent months.

However, the reason for his BruceDropEmOff's suspension from Twitch is basically evading a ban he got on his alternate account for using the C-word. What's more, the streamer has remained defiant in his stance and has publicly told his followers that his ban was unfair. The tweet in question has accrued over three million views in the two days it has been up on his channel.

Bruce Ray @raycondones Indefinite ban for telling the racist off, we live in a world where you can't speak the the truth. Indefinite ban for telling the racist off, we live in a world where you can't speak the the truth.

As for Kai Cenat, the reason for his ban was quite a story in itself. Earlier in January 2023, Kai and Fanum decided to try some edibles together before moving on to gaming. But as it turned out, the w*ed was too much for the Streamer of the Year, and he passed out on stream.

As it happens, Kai Cenat was also supposed to start a subathon, which might still occur, as pointed out by triumphant fans looking forward to his content now that he has been unbanned from Twitch. Here are some reactions from Twitter celebrating the news:

However, as mentioned before, many people wanted Twitch to continue the trend and unban BruceDropEmOff:

Here's a full rundown of BruceDropEmOff's career leading up to the ban for those interested in learning about the Twitch powerhouse.

