How old is BruceDropEmOff? Exploring streamer's age and career as he goes viral following controversial departure from OTK

Twitch sensation Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" is a 22-year-old streamer who has been the subject of much controversy in the last few days due to his abrupt resignation from the Texan content group, OTK.

His departure was marked by a spat with one of the co-founders, Mizkif, who himself has been making headlines in recent months over various scandals, including the resurfacing of racist clips from his past.

As such, BruceDropEmOff has cut ties with One True King, and it's unclear whether he will be joining another organization just yet. In the meantime, let's look at his career and how he rose to become a popular Twitch streamer.

Tracing BruceDropEmOff's career: His rise on Twitch leaderboards and recent drama with OTK and Mizkif explored

The streamer was born on September 23, 2000, in the state of Georgia. In a documentary released on his official YouTube channel in August, Bruce revealed that he has been streaming since he was 13, since 2013:

"I've been doing it to eight to nine years I guess. I am about to be 22, so almost nine years. I got on real early, you know. I got in the game really early."

Meaning by mid-2023, he would be in the content creation industry for a decade. He started his career streaming from his room at his parents' house and showed off the same in the video. Twitch Tracker notes that his official channel was created back in 2015, and he only started streaming regularly from the tail end of the following year.

In 2017, he had about 550 hours of streaming time, mostly playing games from the NBA series. Over the years, BruceDropEmOff has attracted a sizeable audience to his channel and currently has over 1.2 million followers. He plays a variety of games, such as Minecraft, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and GTA V.

His career stats (Image via TwitchTracker)

Over the last 30 months, BruceDropEmOff has maintained 25.5K concurrent viewership on average, having streamed for about 50 hours.

His reaction content and collaborations with fellow streamers such as Kai Cenat are by far the most popular among his fans. His most popular clip on Twitch is him talking about IShowSpeed's alleged racism at the FIFA World Cup, with over 300K views.

As for YouTube, five of his most popular uploads on the main channel, which currently has over 950K subs, are all reaction videos.

Most viewed YouTube videos (Image via BruceDropEmOff/YouTube)

Apart from his main channel, he also has dedicated channels for clips and his livestreams.

His time at OTK and recent drama

BruceDropEmOff joined OTK in March 2022 with a lot of fanfare. The announcement video was lauded by his supporters, but as it turns out, some things were not meant to last.

By September, One True King had their first major scandal of the year, with Mizkif being accused of covering up a s*x crime. Before long, allegations of him being racist in public surfaced, with Ice Poseidon leaking messages where the OTK co-founder allegedly used racial slurs and denigrated black people. By December, the org lost another co-founder, Rich Campbell, after allegations of assault were levied against him.

With so much turmoil in the organization, Jschlatt, another member, left last month. BruceDropEmOff's departure from OTK might seem amicable by his tweet that announced the news to his followers.

But fans following his recent streams know that he was having problems with Mizkif, as a sizeable portion of the fanbase did not like Bruce collaborating with him a couple of days ago.

The resignation came the day after he rage quit his stream when his audience kept bombarding him with questions about not collaborating with Kai Cenat anymore and deriding him for associating with Mizkif. The fanbase cited the latter's racist controversy as a reason for the vitriol.

Many welcomed him leaving the org. Here is a post congratulating him on leaving OTK from BruceDropEmOff's subreddit:

The streamer was recently banned from Twitch after streaming on his main channel despite being suspended on the alt due to alleged racism.

