Twitch streamer Erobb221 hits back at BruceDropEmOff, calls his recent antics "cringe as hell"

Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221" provided his take on the recent controversy involving Bruce "BruceDropEmOff." The latter was temporarily suspended from Twitch after displaying a banner with the 'F' word and a box of saltine crackers during a stream.

Cracker, for those unaware, is often regarded as a racially derogatory word targeted at White people.

Erobb221's remarks were made in response to a clip sent to him by one of his viewers. However, he clarified that he had already seen the clip, and his initial reaction, which he shared with his viewers, was to describe Bruce's actions as "cringe as hell."

Erobb221 calls out BruceDropEmOff's "cringy" behavior, Twitch community reacts

BruceDropEmOff has been at the center of several controversies lately. Prior to the recent suspension, he was temporarily banned from Twitch for using the 'C' word. In his first stream since the ban, he displayed a box of crackers, further adding to the controversy and drawing criticism from the gaming community.

After the clip was sent to Erobb221 by one of his viewers, the streamer responded by calling out Bruce's actions as cringe. He stated:

"Y, I did see it. I don't know what has gotten wrong with that man. That sh*t's cringe as hell, I'm not gonna lie to you."

The clip of Erobb221's reaction to BruceDropEmOff's behavior was also shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered a multitude of comments and reactions from the community.

One user comically referred to how he secured his revenue due to his take:

Another user appreciated the streamer for keeping things straight:

One Redditor highlighted the need for streamers to act responsibly and avoid using derogatory language or racially charged terms to appear "cool":

Another user on the subreddit called out BruceDropEmOff for being "corny" in his attempt to use racially charged terms:

Some users jocularly mentioned how their respect for Eric grew after seeing his reaction to the controversial incident:

Why did BruceDropEmOff leave OTK?

After joining One True King (OTK) in March 2022, BruceDropEmOff recently announced his resignation from the organization. In a statement, he cited concerns that his association with OTK and fellow streamer Mizkif was hurting his reputation within his community, and that distancing himself was the best decision for his brand.

He said:

"I'd rather bet on myself every single time and my community, and once I seen that y'all didn't f*** with that, then I got to side with y'all every single time."

Erobb221 was recently banned as well. To read more about his 30-day suspension, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes