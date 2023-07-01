“No one actually cares” - Mizkif explains why giving opinions online is futile, Pokimane responds

Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Matthew "Mizkif" shared his perspective with fellow streamer Imane "Pokimane" on expressing oneself online. The streamer suggests that voicing one's opinions online can often be pointless because they tend to go unnoticed or disregarded by others.

Pokimane has been recognized for her outspoken nature online. She recently engaged in a heated exchange with Felix "xQc," a fellow streamer, regarding his affiliation with the newly launched platform Kick (which is co-owned by Stake, a gambling site).

In contrast, Mizkif prefers not to argue because he believes the online community can be dismissive. He stated:

"No one actually cares”

"It doesn't change anything" - Mizkif on why he stays out of online debates

While Pokimane has established herself as one of the most active streamers in expressing her opinions, Mizkif has disclosed that he chooses not to be as vocal. According to him, the online world generally lacks interest in individual opinions, and expressing oneself will have little impact on effecting change. He said:

"Poki, it's just not worth me giving opinions because guess what? It doesn't change anything and it doesn't matter anyway. That's like my grandpa devoting his life to politics when, 'no one's listening to you, you old f**king bi*ch'."

He added:

"All it's gonna do is get me hate. Why would I do it?"

Surprisingly, Pokimane responded affirmatively. She stated:

"Actually, I agree. Not always, but a lot of the time."

Mizkif reiterated:

"Why give your opinion on stuff when it's not gonna change anything and all it's gonna give you is hate."

Although Pokimane acknowledged some agreement with his perspective, she also highlighted that both she and Mizkif were among the streamers who voiced their opinions against unregulated gambling streams on Twitch, eventually leading to the gambling ban on the platform.

However, the OTK co-owner responded by stating that Twitch still promotes gambling through advertisements, insinuating that their efforts were not as effective as they initially thought.

