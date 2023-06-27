"You know I love this, right?" - Mizkif throws shade at those who are seemingly view-botting his Twitch channel

During a livestream on June 27, 2023, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" responded to concerns regarding his channel's viewership numbers. According to statistics on TwitchTracker, the content creator's view count has increased significantly over the last few days. He went from averaging 18,460 viewers (on June 22) to more than doubling it, with 46,601 (on June 27). This represents a 152.443% increase.

Interestingly, despite gaining so many viewers, Mizkif's followers have decreased (an exception being on June 24, 2023, when he gained three followers):

Livestreaming data for Mizkif's channel, dating from June 22, 2023, to June 27, 2023 (Image via TwitchTracker.com)

Earlier today, the 28-year-old threw shade at those who were seemingly view-botting his channel and said:

"Whoever is doing this to me and thinks that I hate this, you know I love this, right? You think I care? (In a sarcastic tone) 'Oh, no!'"

"Something's definitely going on" - Netizens voice concern regarding massive viewership bump for popular streamers like Mizkif, Pokimane, HasanAbi, and Kai Cenat

The One True King (OTK) co-founder's response to getting view-botted was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/dragonballa claimed that if a streamer's "users to viewers" ratio is 50% or lower, they are most likely being view-botted:

"General rule of thumb is to look at the 'Users to Viewers ratio' on Twitchtracker.com, anything over 70% is pretty standard and legit, anything below 50% is when view-botting might be a factor."

U/dragonballa claimed that, in addition to Matthew, Imane "Pokimane," Hasan "HasanAbi," Kai Cenat, and Fanum had all fallen below the 50% mark in the last few days. They expressed their concern about the situation, saying:

"Miz, Poki, Hasan, Kai, (and) Fanum all under 50% the past couple of days, so something's definitely doing on. Kai was 63% actually, so kind of in the middle. Not as much as the others."

Another community member called it a "coincidence," as Mizkif, Pokimane, HasanAbi, and Kai Cenat's channels were being view-botted at the same time:

According to Reddit user u/clarkemaxx, the aforementioned content creators were "being targeted":

Meanwhile, one fan speculated that someone was "advertising" or "testing" their services because Twitch recently made changes to its GQL API that affect view-botting:

Here are some more relevant responses:

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" has also shared his thoughts on Mizkif's situation. He was stunned upon noticing that some Reddit users seemingly accused Kick of view-botting the Austin, Texas-based streamer's channel.

