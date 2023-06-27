"More male creators getting s**t on for their looks" - xQc calls out Pokimane for discussing female streamers' struggles in the industry

On June 27, 2023, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" clashed with Imane "Pokimane" after she discussed female content creators' experiences in the streaming industry. Pokimane cited an example of a female streamer who told her she was "way too scared" to broadcast without makeup after witnessing the community's reaction when the Moroccan-Canadian personality did the same thing on her channel.

When xQc heard this, he seemingly refuted Pokimane's statements, claiming that male content creators receive "more" hate for their appearance. He added:

"Can I be honest, chat? Guys... maybe I'm not right about this. I see, by ratio, more male creators getting s**t on for their looks. For, like, the most, anything. Like baldness, scuffness, (and) garbage, by their own viewers, than I see it on to female creators. Wait, am I wrong about that?"

xQc does not agree with Pokimane's thoughts on female content creators facing hardship in the streaming industry

xQc was 50 minutes into his livestream when he came across a now-deleted post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which Pokimane discussed the "sad truth" about how the online community's treatment towards her has "deterred" other female content creators.

Pokimane described an interaction she had with a streamer and elaborated:

"Girl, I will never forget. One time... I had a girl come up to me and she's like, 'Oh, I stream sometimes.' She basically said she was like, 'But... I'm way too scared to stream without makeup because I saw what people, like, did to you.' And, I was like, 'That's so f**king sad!' The whole reason I stream, like, I get ready is with me, is to show people, like, 'Girl, this is normal.'"

The former Overwatch pro paused the video to voice his disagreement with Pokimane's viewpoint. He claimed that male content creators face "more" hatred from their audience because of their appearance. According to him, the online community has manipulated the faces of "every streamer" he has known:

"Every streamer that I know of, in their entirety, all have pictures of them with pure baldness and dents in their heads, and garbage on their face, over and over again. Wait, wait, what do you mean not true? Look at any guy creators' replies! It's full of that! (The streamer looks at his Twitch chat) It's a joke? Wait, I didn't see what she said in the beginning."

After watching the clip again and reading the comments posted under the reaction thread, xQc brought up the recent controversy he had with Pokimane.

For context, Pokimane claimed that Twitch profits from Kick because the Trainwreckstv-backed platform uses Amazon's services. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy eventually clarified that the claims were inaccurate.

Timestamp: 00:50:15

While recounting the drama, xQc stated that Pokimane and Hasan "HasanAbi" have a "pretty big credibility shield." He added:

"I mean, we're at a point in life where he had the literal CEO of Twitch, come out on stream and quite literally debunk it himself! Guys, I think people gave her and Hasan a pretty big credibility shield, just to have the fact that we needed to get the f**king CEO to come out of his bunker to debunk it! For them to lose credibility. That's how much of a shield that they get."

Fans react to xQc's response to Pokimane

More than 120 Redditors weighed in on xQc's response to Pokimane, discussing female content creators' struggles in the streaming industry. Here's what netizens had to say:

While some wondered if xQc was arguing with Pokimane for the sake of arguing, others said that the Quebec native's recent behavior towards fellow content creators was "unprofessional."

