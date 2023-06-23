"All they will have is their morals and ethics" - xQc calls out Pokimane and HasanAbi, says they are "scared" of Kick succeeding

A new chapter has unfolded in the ongoing feud between Felix "xQc," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Imane "Pokimane," as the former called out the latter for his recent opinions. On June 23, 2023, xQc reacted to HasanAbi's interaction with Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," during which the topic of livestreaming platforms came up. After hearing what HasanAbi said, the French-Canadian discussed Microsoft's Mixer, calling it "f**king dog s**t."

He then compared Mixer's situation to Kick's, claiming that the Trainwreckstv-backed platform was getting "better day by day." Felix went on to say that HasanAbi's apparent disdain for Kick stemmed from "insecurity and jealously."

While citing Pokimane's statements that accepting a Kick contract would jeopardize her "morals and ethics," xQc remarked:

"Because if this s**t (Twitch) fails and they pull the plug, all they will have is their morals and ethics in their hands and f**king nothing else! And f**king nothing else and not a platform to brag about it anymore! Empty hands (and) morals. That should be enough for you. Morals and ethics should be what you care about. Right? Not what it comes with."

xQc goes on a rant and explains why he believes HasanAbi and Pokimane are "talking s**t" about Kick

xQc was about an hour into his broadcast when he watched HasanAbi's conversation with MoistCr1TiKaL. The content creators were discussing livestreaming platforms, with the political commentator claiming that problematic cryptocurrency gambling has "upset" people.

He went on to say that Stake.com's "main purpose" was not to create a profitable platform, as Microsoft and Amazon have seemingly failed to do so. Upon hearing this, the former Overwatch pro threw shade at HasanAbi's take and made a sarcastic analogy:

"If somebody did a product and it failed, you should never go into it. Chat, let me tell you something. Chat, if your neighbor has more money and made a business and he failed, trust me, you will fail! If you do something similar, you will fail! 100%! Because your neighbor failed and he had more money. So clearly, you're going to fail, too! I mean, obviously! What?"

Felix started ranting about how it was "not about money" but rather about "making a good product." He then compared Mixer and Kick, exclaiming:

"The reason why Mixer failed isn't the money or some headache. It's because the product was f**king dog s**t! The site didn't work! It looked garbage! It looked like a spaceship! The chat can s*ck my b*lls! And, so is YouTube! That's why it failed! It was s**t! No matter how much you pump a s**t product, it's a s**t product! Kick is getting there. It's getting better by the f**king day. And, I won't take any other answer than that."

xQc also claimed that people have noticed Kick improving over time. He expressed his support for some of its newer features, saying:

"It's getting better by the day and people have noticed! The people have noticed and you know it! The bitrate is literally better! The delay is actually better! The core components of the broadcast to you are better! The chat isn't as good, it's getting there. And since I joined, it has gone there. And, we're getting there! So, why the f**k will it fail, if there's a possibility that the product becomes better?"

The Quebec native then claimed that HasanAbi's stance was seemingly motivated by "insecurity and jealously":

"It seems like this comment comes out of insecurity and out of possible jealousy. The product might actually come out better. There's a chance, even slim and nobody speaks about it. That the actual experience becomes better because it is content creator-driven, with feedback. Compared to Amazon-backed, f**king bull s**t bureaucracy changes that makes things hard to fix."

xQc explained why he believed popular Twitch streamers were "talking s**t" about Kick:

"They're scared of it. And they know that it is possible. And, the only f**king reason why they're all talking s**t is that, they've just realized that, 'Holy f**k, it might actually work!' And that scares them! Yep!'"

After discussing "morals and ethics," xQc claimed that Kick's critics were worried that they "might go broke":

"But it seems like these guys, they want to dip their f**king bread, in their sauce, and they want to also eat it. And, there's a chance they might not be able to do that if that s**t f**ks up. And, that scares them! They are afraid and I'm not going to say, 'Oh, dude. They're just doing because they're broke.' I'm not going to do that. Actually, I will! Yeah, they are scared they might become broke!"

Fans react to xQc's rant

xQc's rant about HasanAbi and Pokimane has gone viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

For those unaware, on June 21, 2023, Pokimane was asked by a viewer whether she would consider joining Kick if the platform offered her a $10 million contract. The Moroccan-Canadian streamer rejected the hypothetical offer, stating that accepting the deal would compromise her "ethics and morals."

