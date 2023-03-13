"I don't know why you're getting mad at me" - HasanAbi and Valkyrae argue over Pokimane's $3,620 outfit at The Streamer Awards 2023

On March 13, 2023, Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" got together with YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" to recap Blaire "QTCinderella's" The Streamer Awards.

At one point during the broadcast, the content creators rated the attendees' attire on a 10-point scale. After rating Christina "TinaKitten's" outfit, it was time to take a look at OfflineTV co-founder Imane "Pokimane's" attire.

Right off the bat, Valkyrae claimed that Pokimane wore the "best dress" at the special event. HasaAbi, on the other hand, said that the Moroccan-Canadian icon wore "one of the best" dresses at the awards ceremony.

The clash of opinions led to a minor squabble between the streamers. After some back and forth, HasanAbi stated:

"Well, I just thought that they were both great. I don't know why you're, you know, getting mad at me?"

HasanAbi and Valkyrae get into an argument while rating Pokimane's attire, eventually give it 10/10

HasanAbi and Valkyrae were five hours into their livestream when they started rating female content creators' outfits at The Streamer Awards 2023. After discussing TinaKitten's outfit, they had to evaluate Pokimane's $3,620 wardrobe.

The 100 Thieves co-founder's initial reaction was:

"10 out of 10! Best dress! I feel, like, Poki's fit needs to be the standard. Okay, 11 out of 10."

HasanAbi was taken aback by the statement. He, however, did not agree with what the YouTuber had to say and opined:

"I haven't even started! The standard? No, I do think that she was definitely one of the best dressed. I would say, you and QT (Cinderella), and Poki were, like, the best dressed, overall."

Valkyrae claimed that she and QTCinderella "cheated" by changing their outfits during the event. She then urged HasanAbi to choose one of the dresses, to which the latter replied that both outfits were good. This resulted in a minor argument between the content creators live on stream.

Timestamp:05:42:00

Valkyrae hit back at HasanAbi and inquired:

"Oh, so you think everyone's dress is great? Oh, so, what's the point of even doing an outfit change, if they're both great?! Okay, if you were going to die and you had to pick one to save your life, which one would it be?"

As Valkyrae burst out laughing, HasanAbi answered her intriguing question by saying:

"The... the mirror one, disco ball. That was the best one. What? Was that not a good answer? I think that was a good answer. Guys, I nailed that!"

The streamers resumed rating Pokimane's outfit, with HasanAbi sharing the final decision:

"Okay. Steven Khalil. Jermaine Gown and Marzook Crystal Orb with white with feathers. Feathers is what Pokimane pulled off her fit with. I loved it. I think it was great. Straight up, the hair is out of control. I liked the additional styling on top of that. It's always nice, because it's the additional touches. She went all out on this fit. Definitely, this is 10/10, for sure!"

Fans react to the streamers' clip

More than 115 fan reactions were posted in the YouTube comments section, and here's a snippet of some notable ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Jeru TV/YouTube)

While one viewer joked that HasanAbi was "doing well" but eventually "fell for it," another community member remarked that the content creators were doing a "good job at farming shippers."

