Valkyrae expresses concern for HasanAbi for their upcoming trip to Japan, claims the latter is "too big"

YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" went live on her channel on February 19 to play a variety of games. She dedicated the first half of her broadcast to hosting a Just Chatting segment, during which she discussed her upcoming Japan trip.

Valkyrae revealed that she will be visiting Japan on February 25, and that it will be Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi's" first visit to the country. She then revealed that the latter is eager to explore the city and eat at ramen booths.

The 100 Thieves co-owner expressed concern for the political commentator, wondering if his stature would prevent him from fitting in. She stated:

"I was like, 'How is he going to fit in there?' 'He's too big.' Yeah, I'm a little worried he won't be able to get down in the hallway."

"I'll be sure to document it" - Valkyrae talks about HasanAbi fitting in tiny ramen booths in Japan

The conversation started at the 26-minute mark of Valkyrae's February 19 broadcast, when she noticed a viewer asking why she was going to Japan on February 25. She replied, saying:

"Just to get adjusted to the time schedule. I don't want to... I'm really worried about being sleep deprived during the show. I have to like, adjust. And also, you know, to have like a couple of days of Japan time. Would really like to go to Japan and have a good time."

The YouTuber then revealed that HasanAbi had never been to Japan and that he wanted to visit the country's famous ramen booths. She expressed concern and elaborated:

"Hasan's never been to Japan. So he wants to go to, like, one of those... ramen booths and I was thinking about it and I was like, 'I don't know how he's going to fit.' Because the ramen booths are- there's like, stairs. The stairs are super steep and the hallways are tiny."

Timestamp: 00:26:15

Valkyrae continued further to talk about how the booths are tiny:

"They're tiny and steep and you go downstairs and then there's like these, there are like these little booths and you sit in the booths and they're tiny booths! And then you order your ramen, you eat the ramen. It's super delicious."

The Los Angeles-based personality admitted to being "a little worried" about HasanAbi's stature. She burst out laughing and announced that she would "document" their time in Japan:

"Anyways, I'll be sure to document it. I definitely want to vlog it. I'll let you guys know how it goes."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Fans in the YouTube Live chat room shared a variety of reactions. While the majority laughed at the streamer's take, one viewer claimed that "everything is made smol" in Japan. Here's a snippet of the YouTube chat:

Fans in the YouTube chat room reacting to the streamer's take (Image via Valkyrae/YouTube)

Along with HasanAbi, popular content creators such as Will Neff, Thomas "Sykkuno," and Mauricio will be joining Valkyrae for the upcoming Japan trip. Readers who are interested in learning more about it can do so by clicking here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes