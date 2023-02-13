Valkyrae confirms upcoming Japan trip with fellow streamers HasanAbi, Sykkuno, and WillNeff

On February 12, YouTube streamer Valkyrae spoke about an upcoming Japan trip involving fellow streamers Sykkuno, HasanAbi, WillNeff, and a few others. The list of star-studded content creators has created quite the buzz as fans look forward to their vlogs and streams from the Land of the Rising Sun.

IRL content during trips to foreign countries has become quite popular with streamers on Twitch and YouTube, with many prominent personalities such as Pokimane and Disguised Toast making content surrounding their travels to Japan and Korea in recent months.

In a recent stream, the 100 Thieves co-owner was talking about her plans for 2023 when she confirmed members of the team that will be going to Japan with her for eight days:

"The thing that I'm doing in Japan, which by the way — I think the confirmed group for Japan is Valkyrae, Hasan, Sykkuno, WillNeff, Mauricio, and my team. Uh, I'm pretty sure it's just my agent and my manager. Maybe my assistant. So, that's the Japan group, I think that's confirmed."

With each of the creators being highly popular in their own right, the news is sure to excite a lot of people.

Valkyrae calls out Sykkuno for "leaking" Japan trip with HasanAbi and WillNeff after confirming it

Rachel "Valkyrae," dubbed by many as the "Queen of YouTube," is one of the most well-known streamers on the platform. Known for offering a variety of content, she became extremely popular due to her Among Us collaborations with creators such as Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and Corpse Husband — one of whose music videos she has starred in. She's also going to be co-hosting 2023's Streamer Awards with QTCinderella as well.

She has been a regular guest for Twitch's resident political commentator HasanAbi and has interacted with WillNeff on multiple occasions. Valkyrae regularly streams a variety of games with fellow YouTuber Sykkuno and is also in an unofficial group with him called the Roomies.

Valkyrae's rapport with Sykkuno is well-known to fans. She even called him the "leak" when her audience told her that she was divulging information about the Japan visit.

"'Leak.' I don't care, bro; you can say all you want, but you can't deny that Sykkuno's already been leaking it."

Timestamp 00:13:49

She went on to explain certain things about the Japan trip, such as its duration. The streamer also mentioned that she will be doing two things in the country, one of which is associated with a secret project, and the other one will be announced on Valentine's Day.

"We we're going to Japan for like eight days and... there's actually two things I'm doing in Japan, one of them you'll never find out about because it's part of that really long project thing that I'm working on. And then the other thing will be announced on Valentine's Day, but I'm incredibly stressed about that as well."

Here are some reactions from Twitter about the trip:

rae updates ☀️📌 @raesupdate TRAVEL UPDATES

- Rae will be going by herself to Las Vegas from the 15th to the 17th to do some filming!

‐ The confirmed group for Japan is Sykkuno, Hasan, Will Neff, Mauricio, and Rae's team

- Rae will be vloging in Japan

- She'll probably be moving after the Japan trip TRAVEL UPDATES- Rae will be going by herself to Las Vegas from the 15th to the 17th to do some filming!‐ The confirmed group for Japan is Sykkuno, Hasan, Will Neff, Mauricio, and Rae's team- Rae will be vloging in Japan- She'll probably be moving after the Japan trip

bgs🌱🐣🍞 @BigsYeah LUDWIG IS IN JAPAN???? WHAT IF SYKKUNO IS ALREADY AT JAPAN TOO??!?!??! LUDWIG IS IN JAPAN???? WHAT IF SYKKUNO IS ALREADY AT JAPAN TOO??!?!??!

javi @zzaavi1 rae, hasan, will, sykkuno and marche in japan, confirmed rae, hasan, will, sykkuno and marche in japan, confirmed

dahlia @dahlia42069 Sykkuno Japan confirmed group Rae and her team, marche, Will Jeff and hasan Sykkuno Japan confirmed group Rae and her team, marche, Will Jeff and hasan

Rosen Hecheva 💚💙❤️🖤 @Hecheva17 The fact that Rae invited Sykkuno or wants to come along since he couldn't make it during that OTV trip to Japan, even just for 8 days, I hope they get to go to some fun stores and enjoy some cat cafes and sightseeing~!!! The fact that Rae invited Sykkuno or wants to come along since he couldn't make it during that OTV trip to Japan, even just for 8 days, I hope they get to go to some fun stores and enjoy some cat cafes and sightseeing~!!!

As many have pointed out, Ludwig is in Japan, and the creators might be collaborating with him too. Valkyrae has also confirmed that HasanAbi and Sykkuno plan on streaming parts of the trip so fans can tune into their channels. As of now, no more information about the trip is available.

