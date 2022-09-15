“It’s crazy, I tell you!” – Sykkuno talks about Valkyrae's popularity, claims he got free goodies because of her

YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" returned from his New York trip and hosted a gaming livestream earlier today.

Sykkuno talked about the trip and said that he and Twitch streamer Miyoung "Kkatamina" used to go to a specific Starbucks Reserve in New York on a daily basis because the latter "liked it so much."

He then stated that the baristas recognized the two content creators and gave them free coffee beans on their very first visit, but they did not receive any goodies during subsequent visits.

However, things took a turn when YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" arrived, as the baristas were enamored and ended up lavishing the streamers with freebies. Sykkuno was in awe of the 100 Thieves co-owner's popularity and stated:

"They give all this free stuff! It's crazy, I tell you!"

Sykkuno explains how Valkyrae's popularity got him some free goodies at Starbucks Reserve

During a stream on September 15, viewers wanted to know about Sykkuno's adventures in New York. He responded:

"Did we do stuff? I don't remember if we did stuff. But, there's this is, um, what's it called... Starbucks Reserve we would go to because I think Miyoung likes it a lot."

After a brief interruption, the 31-year-old content creator talked about getting recognized by the employees at the Starbucks Reserve:

"The workers just recognized us. They gave me like some free coffee beans. It's kind of cool."

Sykkuno stated that he and Miyoung used to frequent the coffee shop but never received any freebies:

Well actually, guys. I don't know how to say this, right? So me and Miyoung, we're going to the Starbucks Reserve every single day. We were there, right? Just because she likes Starbucks. I don't think that's a big secret. We went there every single day, no free stuff. Not complaining. I'm not asking for free stuff. It's totally fine. Just, we go there every day. Nothing happens."

The Las Vegas native then explained what happened when Valkyrae joined the streamers:

"The one day that Rae shows up, they're like, 'Oh my god! Here, have some free cake, some free, uh...' What was that stuff? The tiramisu. Like, 'Here's some lanyards.' I didn't even know they had those, and then we get all this free stuff the day Rae shows up, out of crazy coincidence."

Sykkuno shared his thoughts on getting goodies after Valkyrae visited the aforementioned Starbucks Reserve:

"I'm just like, 'Huh. Well, I didn't see any of that before.' Not that I care, it doesn't matter. She is on a billboard. So like, Rae shows up, we get all this free..."

Thomas also claimed that Valkyrae's billboard at Times Square was "OP" (overpowered):

"The billboard OP, actually kind of OP. That's actually huge."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured a few fan reactions, with some viewers expressing admiration for Valkyrae. Here's what fans had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via PogMOMENTS/YouTube)

On September 11, Thomas traveled to New York with Leslie "Fuslie," Hasan "HasanAbi," and Miyoung to witness Valkyrae appear on one of Times Square's largest billboards.

The 100 Thieves co-owner announced her collaboration with GymShark and became one of the newest faces of the fitness brand.

