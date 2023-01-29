Popular YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" has recently been watching the popular anime series One Piece. She is in good company, as One Piece is the best-selling manga series in history, while its anime adaptation was the most-watched television show worldwide in 2022.

Rae is a bit late to the bandwagon, as she is currently catching up on the anime series. Getting into it is considered a daunting task by many anime fans, as over 1,000 episodes have aired over its 22-year run time.

However, she sent out a tweet on January 28, which suggested that the time investment has been well worth it.

RAE @Valkyrae One Piece has made me cry so much lol🥲 definitely and officially my favorite anime One Piece has made me cry so much lol🥲 definitely and officially my favorite anime

Valkyrae reveals One Piece is her favorite anime series

One Piece is a powerhouse among the shonen genre in manga and anime. It is considered one of the "Big Four" in anime, alongside Bleach, Dragonball, and Naruto, and is one of the highest-grossing media franchises in the world. As of writing, there have been 104 volumes of the One Piece manga released since its debut in 1997, as well as 1,048 episodes of the anime series.

Although practically anyone would consider it a huge time commitment, there has never been a better time to jump on the bandwagon. One Piece manga artist Eiichiro Oda recently confirmed that the series is entering its final saga and hopes to wrap up the manga in the next few years.

Valkyrae is one of many anime fans just recently getting into the long-running series. In July 2022, during an IRL travel stream in Japan alongside the OfflineTV streamer group, she learned that Disguised Toast was a big fan of One Piece. She expressed interest in watching the show herself, but said it would take too long to catch up. She said:

"I have a theory that every person that watches all of One Piece is a megafan of One Piece. It makes me want to watch One Piece, but I can't because it has too many episodes."

Months before the trip, Valkyrae said on stream that her only exposure to One Piece was watching some of the show's major fights on YouTube. It would seem that since then, she has begun watching the series in its entirety.

Although she did not state how far she has gotten or reference any particular arc, she professed her love for the show on Twitter. On January 28, she sent out a tweet saying that One Piece is officially her favorite anime and that she has become quite emotionally attached to the show. She tweeted:

"One Piece has made me cry so much..."

Valkyrae seems to have proven her hypothesis about One Piece correct, even if she has not completely caught up with the anime yet. No matter how far she has gotten, she can officially count herself among the show's superfans.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes