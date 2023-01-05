Disguised Toast reveals name of his professional Valorant esports team, announces watch party for his team's Opening Qualifiers

Twitch sensation Jeremy "Disguised Toast" recently shocked the streaming and gaming community by announcing the name of his professional Valorant esports team. During a livestream on January 4, Disguised Toast revealed that his Valorant team would be called 'Disguised,' with its abbreviated name being 'DSG.'

The conversation continued, with Jeremy mentioning that he and former pro gamer Tarik would be hosting a watch party on January 9, 2023, to watch the team compete in the Valorant Challengers League: Opening Qualifiers.

"I'm going to be more nervous than players" - Disguised Toast talks about his professional Valorant team playing during the Opening Qualifiers

On December 28, 2022, Disguised Toast provided some details about his professional Valorant team, stating that three players have already joined the roster. He also mentioned that he would officially announce the roster once everyone gets signed.

During the same livestream, the OfflineTV member asked his audience to help him name his team, where he received some amusing suggestions.

Fast forward to January 4, 2023, Disguised Toast took the opportunity to reveal the name of his professional Valorant esports team during a Teamfight Tactics broadcast. He stated:

"Also chat, well, we decided on a team name for our Valorant team. We're just calling it 'Disguised.' This way, it can be short form to 'DSG.' That's the team name. Disguised."

Timestamp: 04:34:25

Jeremy claimed that his team had to "deal with" a few things before officially announcing the roster:

"I'm hoping I can announce it at some point, but there are a few things we have to deal with before that point."

The Hearthstone player went on to say that he and Tarik would be co-streaming on January 9 to watch his team participate in the Valorant Challengers League: Open Qualifiers:

"But I'll be co-streaming with Mr. Tarik, on the ninth, as we do a viewer party; watch party, of my team through Open Qualifiers, and I think I'm going to be more nervous than players."

A few moments later, fans inquired whether Disguised Toast would also be playing. He responded, stating that he would fill in for someone in case of an emergency:

"No, it might surprise you but I'm actually not a Radiant Valorant player. But if someone is out sick, I am willing to sub it."

Fans react to the streamer's revelation

The YouTube comments section featured more than a dozen fan reactions, and here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer revealing the name of his esports team (Image via POG Highlights/YouTube)

One viewer hoped that Disguised Team's Valorant team would advance to the Ascension League, while others speculated on the team's roster.

