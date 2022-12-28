Disguised Toast gives an update on his professional Valorant team, says he has signed three players

During a recent livestream, Twitch sensation Jeremy "Disguised Toast" provided an update on his professional Valorant esports team. He revealed that he had founded a new company and drafted player contracts.

Disguised Toast went on to say that three professional Valorant players have already agreed to join his upcoming team and that an official announcement will be dropped once all the team members are signed.

During the first few hours of Disguised Toast's December 23 livestream, fans asked the streamer if he had any updates on his upcoming professional Valorant esports team.

He responded by saying that he was not yet ready to make an official announcement. However, he stated that he had already signed three players to the roster:

"Yes! I don't think I'm ready to announce, announce, anything yet. But we have signed three individuals already! I think once we sign everyone, we can post a little bit about it."

The OfflineTV member mentioned that the team will likely make an official announcement once all of its members are ready:

"But yeah, I made a brand new company and we created player contracts and we sent them out. And two of them; three of them are signed already. Once everyone is signed... probably think about the announcement."

Fans questioned the streamer about the team's name, to which he replied that he didn't have one yet. Jeremy then rallied his Twitch audience by saying:

"That's the problem. I don't have a team name and I was hoping, one of the things I wanted to do with the stream, is to come up with a team name. I know chat's going to say really dumb stuff like, 'Oh, call it the Bakery because you are Toast!'"

Disguised Toast stated that he wanted to come up with something new after seeing a few amusing names that were suggested by his fans:

"'Toast Esports.' I don't want the word 'Esports' in my name. Like, guys! This can be a brand new thing! It does not have to do; it does not need to have anything with the fact that my name is Toast. Like literally, there does not need to be connecting. You don't have to say it like, 'Bread, Toast, or Baking, Oven, Toasted, Crumbs.' It's like, it can be anything!"

Fans react to the streamer's update about his professional esports team

More than a dozen fan reactions were posted in the YouTube Shorts comments section, with several community members discussing names for Disguised Toast's upcoming esports team. Here's what they had to say:

Disguised Toast first mentioned his professional esports venture on Twitter on October 31, when he asked the gaming community who was the "best available unsigned pro Valorant player."

Jeremy's social media update received plenty of attention, with various prominent Valorant personalities such as Sam "s0m" and Michael "dapr" responding to his tweet.

