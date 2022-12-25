"Developed this persona of being better than everyone" - Disguised Toast shares his thoughts on being "egotistical"

During a livestream on December 23, popular Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" shared his thoughts on why some of his fans considered him to be "egotistical." Disguised Toast recalled his days playing Hearthstone when he was "super nice and polite." He went on to say that he developed a "persona" and speculated on why he felt some of his biggest fans were now his critics. He stated:

"I will be the first to admit it, I kind of... developed this persona of like, being better than everyone. I can see why some of my biggest fans are now my biggest haters. It's like, 'Toast, I used to like you when you put on the mask, and you just played Hearthstone, and now you're doing all this weird stuff.'"

The OfflineTV member spent the initial moments of his recent livestream interacting with his fans. He shared his thoughts about admiring "someone egotistical," and stated:

"So it's weird, like, seeing like, someone you admire be like, egotistical, and it made me understand why a lot of my haters used to be big fans. Most of my haters are like my biggest fans because they comment on everything. Every YouTube video, every tweet. They're in chat all the time."

Disguised Toast said fans claimed that he had become egotistical. He stated that he understood the sentiments since he "felt the same way" towards The Rock:

"One very common thing I see is like, 'Oh, I used to like Toast, but he became egotistical.' And I never really understood that until now. Because I feel the same way towards The Rock. Like, The Rock, like, I practiced 'The Rock Eyebrow,' too. When I was a kid, I stood in front of the mirror when I was like, 12 years old and I trained myself to do that eyebrow."

Jeremy stated that he is no longer a fan of the actor following the release of Black Adam:

"I was a huge Rock fan. But recently with his like, Black Adam movie, like, 'Hey, Rock, you've kind of got a big ego. I don't know if I like that.' And it's what I went through because when I started in Hearthstone, I was super... super nice and polite."

The conversation concluded with Disguised Toast recalling an interaction he had with a World of Warcraft player, who said:

"I was playing World of Warcraft off-stream and I got into this random group of like, just random PUG (Pick-up Group), and at the end of it, right before my healer left, he said, 'Toast, I used to like you more when you had the mask on.' And he leaves the group and Hearthstone's out. And I'm like, 'Bro! I'm not even streaming!' I'm catching strays on my off-day, playing World of Warcraft!"

Disguised Toast is a former Facebook Gaming streamer who is now exclusively streaming on Twitch. He is best known for his Hearthstone knowledge and gameplay.

The 31-year-old currently has 2,741,814 followers and averages over 7k viewers per stream.

