"If I can't have it, you can't have it" - xQc implies streamers are jealous of his success

After having a heated debate with Hasan "HasanAbi" and Imane "Pokimane," Kick and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" gave a cryptic analogy about how others seemingly perceive him. While speedrunning Only Up!, the French-Canadian personality mentioned how things usually go in school. He claimed that friends often cheer each other. However, when one of them succeeds, the others become jealous and start saying "weird s**t."

xQc implied that fellow streamers were jealous of his success:

"I've noticed that. I notice. People get mald. They get weird. They get cold. It's an odd thing! Because it's the crab mentality. If I can't have it, you can't have it. They would rather see everybody fall and fail... to see someone succeed."

xQc says the "crab in the bucket" analogy is a "very important concept" when it comes to describing "flaws in humans"

xQc was about an hour and a half into his broadcast earlier today when he recounted his school experience. He then used it as an analogy, saying:

"You've ever been in school, chat? When I was in school, I was a bum. Okay? And, I was hanging out with all the bums. So, what I noticed, is that, sometimes, all the bums would, like, cheer each other on, whatever. Right? But, when one actually succeeds and does good, other people get mald and jealous, and say some weird s**t."

Timestamp: 01:42:15

After referring to the situation as "crab mentality," the former Overwatch pro asked his audience to look it up on Google. He went on to say that it is a "very important concept":

"Google it! Google it! Crab in the bucket analogy... it's a very important concept of... the flaws of humans. It's true, though. It's actually true, though! What? I'm not kidding! It's actually true, though!"

"Lil bro stuck in high school" - Netizens respond to the streamer's sentiments

xQc's clip was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread amassing over 120 responses. One Redditor wondered why he wanted to be perceived as a "victim":

According to u/ariashadow, the Quebec native was still "stuck in high school." They commented:

"Lil bro stuck in high school, never matured and still stuck with all his insecurities."

Another community member claimed that HasanAbi was "rooting" for Felix:

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

On June 21, 2023, xQc got together with HasanAbi and Pokimane to discuss a variety of topics, from Twitch, Kick, and promoting gambling-related content. A particular moment from their interaction went viral on social media, during which the political commentator labeled Felix as being "Trainwashed," claiming that the latter's opinions were influenced by Kick ambassador Tyler "Trainwreckstv."

