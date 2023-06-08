HasanAbi responds to Trainwreckstv's comments about the streamer's wealth matching "America's top capitalists"

During a livestream on June 8, 2023, Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" responded to recent comments made by Kick ambassador Tyler "Trainwreckstv" on Bruce "BruceDropEmOff's" livestream. Trainwreckstv appeared as a guest on the broadcast and was also joined by Ed Craven, Adin Ross, and David Stromberg.

During their conversation, Trainwreckstv expressed his thoughts on HasanAbi, saying that he has never seen a socialist with the wealth of "America's top capitalists."

Upon hearing this, the Turkish-American personality out laughing and recalled having a conversation about the same topic, claiming to have "dog-walked" Trainwreckstv. He added:

"You really got to go back to your hug box and talk to, like, the owners of Stake and Kick about this? Like, you've got to cry to Travis Scott's manager (David Stromberg) about this? Really?! What is going on? Why are they doing this?"

HasanAbi baffled by Trainwreckstv's statement during conversation with Kick co-founder Ed Craven and more

HasanAbi was two hours into his livestream when he came across the aforementioned clip of Trainwreckstv, which was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

The clip began with David Stromberg "playing devil's advocate," claiming that Twitch is the only platform that could feature "finger painting lessons" from HasanAbi.

In response, Trainwreckstv threw shade at the content creator, saying:

"Yeah, I mean it's crazy. I've never seen a socialist that is... you know... that is probably matched up with America's top capitalists. You know, in their pockets. So, pretty wild world we live in here. But, as we know, people are stupid. They can't see the truth until it's too late. But yeah! I think you bring up a great point, David."

While watching the clip, fans informed HasanAbi that David Stromberg is Travis Scott's manager. The Los Angeles-based personality was taken aback upon hearing this and wondered why Kick panelists were talking about him:

"That's Travis Scott's manager? Bro, this dude is, like, a whole a*s adult! What is he doing? I've never heard of him. I don't know what the f**k he's talking about. Why are they, like... what's going on here?! Like, why are they talking about me? So weird! Bro, you're like a grown a*s dude! Look at your f**king hairline. What are you doing?"

Timestamp: 02:23:20

The 31-year-old called Stromberg's "nail painting" comments weird, citing that Travis Scott and Drake have both painted their nails in the past:

"That's also weird because, like... if he's Travis Scott's manager, hasn't Travis Scott painted his f**king nails? Also, like, Drake f**king paints his nails! Like, what is happening? This dude is talking about my fingernail painting stream, from like, two f**king years ago, dog!"

He then responded to Trainwreckstv's statements, saying:

"(The streamer starts laughing) Bro! Didn't we have this conversation already, where I f**king dog-walked Train? Like, I literally held him, by the hand, and walked him through the steps. Piece by piece. And that's when the 'Systems,' meme came from."

Fans react to the streamer's response

HasanAbi's response to Trainwreckstv's statements elicited over 95 comments on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the online community had to say:

Some found it amusing to hear Trainwreckstv say HasanAbi is close to American capitalists after revealing that he lost $24.9 million while gambling in one sitting. Meanwhile, others claimed that Adin Ross was having a "meltdown" on Twitter.

